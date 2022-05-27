Freddie Freeman powers Dodgers’ rout of D-backs

Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded a season-high 24 hits in a 14-1 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in Phoenix.

Chris Taylor went 3-for-6 with a homer, a double and three RBIs; Cody Bellinger had three hits and three RBIs; and Mookie Betts had three hits and three runs for Los Angeles, which led 6-0 after two innings.

Will Smith contributed two hits and two RBIs as the Dodgers set a season high for runs scored and won for the 10th time in the past 12 games. Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

Dodgers right-hander Mitch White allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his second start of the season. Justin Bruhl (1-1) earned his first career victory after tossing a scoreless fifth inning.

Christian Walker homered for Arizona, which has lost six of its first eight meetings with the Dodgers this season.

Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos (3-2) began the game by allowing a run on back-to-back doubles by Betts and Freeman. After Turner flied out, Freeman scored on Smith’s single.

Los Angeles extended its lead with four runs in the second. Taylor doubled in a run and Betts drew a one-out walk before Freeman’s three-run homer put the Dodgers ahead 6-0.

The 389-foot blast to right field was Freeman’s fourth homer of the season and first since April 24.

Castellanos departed after yielding six runs on 10 hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out one while throwing 96 pitches.

The Dodgers stretched their lead to 10-0 with four runs in the sixth against Arizona reliever Luis Frias. Freeman doubled in a run and Turner followed with an RBI triple before scoring on Smith’s single. Bellinger capped the rally with a two-out RBI double.

Walker hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the sixth against Evan Phillips. Fifteen of Walker’s 64 career homers have come against the Dodgers.

Taylor belted a two-run homer in the eighth against Caleb Smith, and Bellinger delivered a two-run single in the ninth against outfielder Jake Hager.

Infielder Hanser Alberto tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth to seal the win.

