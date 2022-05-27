ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Freddie Freeman powers Dodgers’ rout of D-backs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N23Y5_0frzYwus00

Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded a season-high 24 hits in a 14-1 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in Phoenix.

Chris Taylor went 3-for-6 with a homer, a double and three RBIs; Cody Bellinger had three hits and three RBIs; and Mookie Betts had three hits and three runs for Los Angeles, which led 6-0 after two innings.

Will Smith contributed two hits and two RBIs as the Dodgers set a season high for runs scored and won for the 10th time in the past 12 games. Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

Dodgers right-hander Mitch White allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his second start of the season. Justin Bruhl (1-1) earned his first career victory after tossing a scoreless fifth inning.

Christian Walker homered for Arizona, which has lost six of its first eight meetings with the Dodgers this season.

Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos (3-2) began the game by allowing a run on back-to-back doubles by Betts and Freeman. After Turner flied out, Freeman scored on Smith’s single.

Los Angeles extended its lead with four runs in the second. Taylor doubled in a run and Betts drew a one-out walk before Freeman’s three-run homer put the Dodgers ahead 6-0.

The 389-foot blast to right field was Freeman’s fourth homer of the season and first since April 24.

Castellanos departed after yielding six runs on 10 hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out one while throwing 96 pitches.

The Dodgers stretched their lead to 10-0 with four runs in the sixth against Arizona reliever Luis Frias. Freeman doubled in a run and Turner followed with an RBI triple before scoring on Smith’s single. Bellinger capped the rally with a two-out RBI double.

Walker hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the sixth against Evan Phillips. Fifteen of Walker’s 64 career homers have come against the Dodgers.

Taylor belted a two-run homer in the eighth against Caleb Smith, and Bellinger delivered a two-run single in the ninth against outfielder Jake Hager.

Infielder Hanser Alberto tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth to seal the win.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
MLB

Trout homers off son, lets him know it

A universal rite of passage of childhood is that first time a child gets the best of a parent in sports. It doesn't matter if it's a strikeout in the backyard or a HORSE victory under the basketball hoop in the driveway, it's a moment of pride and triumph that can stick with a kid forever. But when you're the son of one of the most elite athletes on the planet, that particular milestone might have to wait a bit.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Evan Phillips
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Hanser Alberto
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Dakota Hudson
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Braves call up top prospect to help struggling offense

The Atlanta Braves are certainly in the midst of a World Series hangover. After losing Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, their offense hasn’t looked nearly the same while the pitching staff is also struggling. With the team at 22-24, they’ve decided to call up top prospect Michael Thomas II to hopefully add a spark to the lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Arizona Diamondbacks
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher gives most damning evidence yet that MLB changed baseballs

In his major league debut on Saturday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski noticed a difference in the baseballs. Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had a major league baseball debut that won’t go down in history. In his three innings of work, the Boston rookie allowed 4 earned runs. There may have been a reason why his 3.13 ERA from Triple-A didn’t translate to the big leagues other than he was unprepared for the bright lights in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 48 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .234 batting average with a .548...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

White Sox legend A.J. Pierzynski drops a bold prediction for Chicago in 2022 season

Even as the Chicago White Sox are currently looking up at the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings, former catcher A.J. Pierzynski believes that this will soon change. Ahead of the White Sox’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs, Pierzynski took some time to speak to NBC Sports Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field. He called owner Jerry Reinsdorf and proceeded to predict that the team will end up winning the division this season by quite a wide margin.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Angels Release Kurt Suzuki Update After Scary Injury

Kurt Suzuki exited Saturday's game early after getting hit by a warm-up pitch. The Los Angeles Angels later revealed, via ESPN, that the catcher suffered a neck contusion but is fine after undergoing hospital testing. Manager Joe Maddon even said he thinks Suzuki will be available for Sunday. However, Max...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Giants committed idiotic roster blunder in loss to Reds

The San Francisco Giants fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 5-1, on Friday night but for manager Gabe Kapler, that wasn’t even the worst of it. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Kapler made the call for relief pitcher Jake McGee, who had just come off of IL earlier that day. However, there was one major oversight that prevented McGee from entering the game: he wasn’t eligible to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy