Memorial Day Ceremony coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville will have a ceremony to honor those who gave their lives to help protect our country.

On Monday, the City of Greenville and Pitt County Veteran Council will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at Town Common. The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon and will honor and remember those who lost their lives while serving in the military.

The event will be held at 100 E. 1st Street. Below is a program with a full list of events that will take place.

