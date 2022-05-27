ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day Ceremony coming to Greenville

By Ryan Harper
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville will have a ceremony to honor those who gave their lives to help protect our country.

On Monday, the City of Greenville and Pitt County Veteran Council will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at Town Common. The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon and will honor and remember those who lost their lives while serving in the military.

The event will be held at 100 E. 1st Street. Below is a program with a full list of events that will take place.

Memorial-Day-Program-222148 Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

