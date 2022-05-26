ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connor McDavid scores in OT, Oilers beat Flames to advance

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Connor McDavid scored at 5:03 of overtime and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Thursday to win the second-round playoff series in five games and advance to the Western Conference finals.

Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists and Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 32 saves as Edmonton claimed the first postseason Battle of Alberta in 31 years.

Draisaitl added four assists — his fifth straight contest registering three-plus points to build on the NHL playoff record he set in Game 4.

The Oilers will face either the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues in their first conference final appearance since 2006. Colorado leads that series 3-2, with Game 6 set for Friday in St. Louis.

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist and Johnny Gaudreau, Calle Jarnkrok and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary. Blake Coleman added two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves as the Flames dropped to 0-10 when trailing a playoff series 3-1.

HURRICANES 3, RANGERS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score for Carolina and the Hurricanes beat New York to take a 3-2 series lead.

Andrei Svechnikov also scored, beating Igor Shesterkin with a backhander on a breakaway midway through the third period to help the Metropolitan Division champions improve to 7-0 at home in the postseason.

The Hurricanes can advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face reigning two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay by winning Game 6 in New York on Saturday, though they are 0-5 away from PNC Arena so far despite tying for the NHL lead in regular-season road wins.

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal for New York.

The Rangers also saw a second-period goal by Ryan Strome for a 2-1 lead negated by an offsides challenge from Carolina.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

