ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

3 more funerals for Buffalo victims in week of goodbyes

By CAROLYN THOMPSON, AARON MORRISON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EQtO_0frzUT5P00
FILE - A group prays at the site of a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Funeral services are set for Friday for three of those killed: Geraldine Talley, Andre Mackniel and Margus Morrison. They are among the 10 people killed and three wounded May 14 when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A mother and sister known for baking decadent pastries. A restaurant worker buying his 3-year-old’s birthday cake. A father and die-hard Buffalo Bills fan who worked as a school bus aide.

Those three victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket were laid to rest Friday during a week filled with goodbyes for family and friends.

Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo; Andre Mackniel, 53, of Auburn; and Margus Morrison, 52, of Buffalo, were among the 10 people killed and three wounded when a white gunman opened fire on afternoon shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14. Authorities said he chose the grocery store because it’s in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

“We cannot sit here today and cry for Geraldine and not make sure justice is done for Geraldine,” the Rev. Al Sharpton, a prominent civil rights activist, told mourners at Talley’s service at Mount Aaron Missionary Baptist Church.

He and Talley’s son, Mark Talley, spoke out against a lack of investment in the east side neighborhood that, with just one supermarket, gave someone intent on killing Black people an easy target.

And they condemned the ready access to the kind of semiautomatic rifles used by the 18-year-old alleged gunman in Buffalo, and then by the 18-year-old accused of killing 19 students and two teachers inside an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school 10 days later.

Soon after his mother’s death, Mark Talley said, he predicted that such attacks would continue. “It’s like Groundhog’s Day. We’ve seen this over and over again,” he said at the time.

“There’s no point ... for you to have an AR-15 kept underneath your bed at home,” Talley said at his mother’s funeral. “No point for you to need an AR-15 to protect your family.”

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected Saturday to attend the last of the funerals for the supermarket victims as 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield is memorialized. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Buffalo to visit with families and lay flowers at a memorial on May 17.

Friends and family of Talley said she was an expert baker who treated them to apple crisp, cakes and pastries. She was with her fiancé, Gregory Allen, at Tops when the shooting started. Allen was in a different aisle and made it to safety.

Mackniel, a father and grandfather, was picking up a birthday cake for his young son when he was killed. He was a cook and stay-at-home father to his son, his obituary said.

“He loved basketball, playing the guitar, writing poems, listening to music, but most of all Andre was a very family oriented man,” it said.

“Andre was a very educated person, he was sweet and he loved his family,” his cousin Franchione Cook said outside of Buffalo’s Antioch Baptist Church following Mackniel’s funeral. “It’s just sad, that’s what it is. It happened to the best, and I feel bad for the people who had their tragedy in Texas, too. It’s a sad thing that’s happening in America.”

Mourners remembered Morrison as a music lover, Bills fan and a jokester.

“His smile was always there,” Pastor Darius Pridgen said at a funeral at Buffalo’s True Bethel Baptist Church. Pridgen, the Buffalo Common Council president, eulogized Morrison.

“Even when his jokes were not funny, he kept on joking,” said Pridgen, who realized he knew the man because they would run into each at Tops Friendly Market.

“That was what Margus was about. Even in sorrow, you’ve got to find a little time to be OK,” he said.

Morrison, a father of seven, had been a bus aide with Buffalo Public Schools since 2019. On the Saturday of the supermarket shooting, he was buying dinner and snacks for a movie night, his family said.

Pridgen told mourners that the supermarket attack by an avowed white supremacist should serve as a reminder that racism must be confronted and defeated.

“There are still those who are giant white supremacists, and they are in our banks, in our schools, in our churches, in the White House, in the statehouse and city hall,” he said.

The funeral fell on the birthday of Theresa Morrison, Margus’ mother, who turned 72. Margus’ daughter, Ramariana Morrison, turned 16 on Friday.

Sharpton also paid his respects to Margus and his family. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump attended the service and, during his brief remarks, pledged to fight for justice on behalf of Margus and the other slain Black shoppers.

Funerals for store security guard Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport, and Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo, were held Wednesday. In previous days, 32-year-old Roberta Drury, 72-year-old Katherine Massey, 67-year-old Heyward Patterson and 65-year-old Celestine Chaney were also laid to rest.

The suspect in the Buffalo shooting, Payton Gendron, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. His lawyer, at his initial court appearance, entered a plea of not guilty.

___

Morrison reported from New York City.

Comments / 6

alexis reece
3d ago

I’m glad he pleaded not guilty. Hopefully they won’t give him a plea bargain. May he rot in prison with consecutive sentences. All that for what?! This world is a mess.

Reply
5
Related
News 4 Buffalo

GALLERY: VP Harris visits Buffalo for mass shooting victim’s funeral

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Buffalo Saturday for the funeral of Buffalo mass shooting victim 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield. Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Buffalo, NY
Obituaries
City
Lockport, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

New accusation of a botched 911 call in Erie County results in firing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another accusation of a botched 911 call in Erie County resulted in swift discipline. This incident is separate and apart from the one which 2 On Your Side was first to report earlier this month involving a dispatcher hanging up on a person inside the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue during the mass shooting there on May 14, which resulted in 10 people dead and three more wounded.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Al Sharpton
98.1 The Hawk

Another Threat to a New York School Posted on Social Media

While copy-cat crimes are typical following high-profile news events, Police are reporting a couple disturbing incidents involving schools in New York in May 25. In the Rochester area, New York State Police were notified of a social media post by a 17-year-old Gananda High School student posing with what appeared to be an assault weapon. That student is charged with felony Making a Terroristic Threat.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Shooting#Obituary#Murder#Rev Al Sharpton#Violent Crime#Ap#Buffalo Bills
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Tonawanda Restaurant is Closing Its Doors

Here in Western New York, we have seen many restaurants and bars come and go over the years. Buffalo is a nostalgic region by heart. We always remember the amazing restaurants and taverns who closed. I remember the Royal Pheasant in the City of Buffalo, near Buffalo State College. They...
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Decomposed body found on Michigan Avenue in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found on Michigan Avenue late Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue around 11:40 a.m. to a report of a dead person. When officers arrived, they found “badly decomposed human remains,” according to a city spokesperson. […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy