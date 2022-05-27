Walk-off walk leads Chatham past Canjo in 11 innings

Schuylerville's seniors have gotten to a football state championship, basketball sectional semifinal, and won a baseball sectional title this year alone. We sat down with Owen Sherman, Ryan Dow and Carson Patrick to talk about their senior success stories.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- For the second time in two years, a high school championship will be decided at Wahconah Park on Monday afternoon. This time, a city school is guaranteed to be smiling when it is over. A year after winning at state championship at its "second home," the Taconic...
The #8/10 Union College men's lacrosse team played about as great a half as possible to take a 7-4 lead at halftime, but #2/1 Rochester Institute of Technology outscored the Dutchmen 8-3 in the second half to hold on for a 12-10 victory in the NCAA Division III National Championship game on Sunday afternoon at Rentschler Field.
“Recollections of a Pittsfield Kid” is a series of vignettes exploring the author’s youthful days in the Osceola Park neighborhood of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, during the 1950s and early 1960s. At the time of these adventures, the author was between six and 14 years old. I was playing a...
Today's five things to know include a fatal Northway crash over the weekend, the latest in February's Joint Commission on Public Ethics cyber security attack, and local reactions to the mass shooting in Uvalde.
An Albany business owner has made it her mission for kids in her neighborhood to learn how to swim. Kizzy Williams, owner of Allie B's Cozy Kitchen started sponsoring the program back in April to inspire confidence in local youth.
A group of college students went the distance this Memorial Day to honor a fallen soldier from the Capital Region. Jack Trimmings and Vincent Sablich led a ruck from their neighborhood in Wilton, to the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced on Sunday that a district student had been suspended from attending school in-person for the rest of the year. The post on the district website alleges that the student posted a threat on social media, in which they referenced plans to harm others when school resumes on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday.
FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
A woman from Rutland, Vermont is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Astrid Blake had a blood alcohol content of .41%. That is five times the legal limit. Deputies pulled Blake over Sunday on Glen Lake Road near Route 9 in Queensbury, after...
Tulip Fest has come and gone, but Washington Park and the City of Albany gave people an opportunity to take a piece of the festival home with them on Saturday. Hundreds came out to get their garden forks into the ground for the annual Tulip Dig.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many people across the Capital Region are spending their Memorial Day honoring our veterans. The City of Albany held its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday. It has been three years since the city held its Memorial Day Parade. Luckily, It was a beautiful day and a great turnout! This year’s […]
GHENT – On Saturday morning, May 21, the newly-completed P.J. Keeler Columbia Columbia County Emergency Services and Response Training Facility was dedicated. It is located at the end of 50 Grandinetti Drive off Bender Boulevard at the south end of the Columbia County Airport within the Gerald R. Simons Commerce Park.
Comments / 0