Walk-off walk leads Chatham past Canjo in 11 innings

NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame one of the Class AA championship series between...

www.news10.com

NEWS10 ABC

Dutchmen can’t hold on in NCAA title loss to RIT

The #8/10 Union College men's lacrosse team played about as great a half as possible to take a 7-4 lead at halftime, but #2/1 Rochester Institute of Technology outscored the Dutchmen 8-3 in the second half to hold on for a 12-10 victory in the NCAA Division III National Championship game on Sunday afternoon at Rentschler Field.
theberkshireedge.com

Recollections of a Pittsfield Kid: We were played

“Recollections of a Pittsfield Kid” is a series of vignettes exploring the author’s youthful days in the Osceola Park neighborhood of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, during the 1950s and early 1960s. At the time of these adventures, the author was between six and 14 years old. I was playing a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Hadley-Luzerne responds to school threat

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced on Sunday that a district student had been suspended from attending school in-person for the rest of the year. The post on the district website alleges that the student posted a threat on social media, in which they referenced plans to harm others when school resumes on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Boat ride on Erie Canal in Herkimer leaves family of four stranded

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
FRANKFORT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Washington Park holds annual tulip dig

Tulip Fest has come and gone, but Washington Park and the City of Albany gave people an opportunity to take a piece of the festival home with them on Saturday. Hundreds came out to get their garden forks into the ground for the annual Tulip Dig.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany holds its annual Memorial Day Parade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many people across the Capital Region are spending their Memorial Day honoring our veterans. The City of Albany held its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday. It has been three years since the city held its Memorial Day Parade. Luckily, It was a beautiful day and a great turnout! This year’s […]
ALBANY, NY
columbiapaper.com

County Training Facility opens in Ghent

GHENT – On Saturday morning, May 21, the newly-completed P.J. Keeler Columbia Columbia County Emergency Services and Response Training Facility was dedicated. It is located at the end of 50 Grandinetti Drive off Bender Boulevard at the south end of the Columbia County Airport within the Gerald R. Simons Commerce Park.
GHENT, NY

