Approximately 165 participants tried the Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course Race at the Junction City Athletic Training Center on Saturday. Rick Bazan, the coordinator for the event, estimated there were about 400 people in attendance, including the people that watched the competitors in open and kids divisions. "I think it's a family event. I think that's a good attraction. We're giving away bikes, I think that's an attraction. " Participants ran one-half mile and then tried their ability on the obstacle course.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO