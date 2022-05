Israeli artisan Hagit Pincovici has a thing for being in the right place at the right time. In 2014, after years of designing for other firms, she had big dreams of going out on her own, so she asked her dad for a $3,000 loan so that she could present her furniture in a booth at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF). As it turns out, The Future Perfect team was there; they saw her work and signed her on as one of their artists.

