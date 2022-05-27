DuPage Community Arts Festival

Above / The Naperville Veterans Color Guard steps off along Jackson Avenue to begin the 2018 Naperville Memorial Day Parade, a time to honor the fallen for their service and sacrifice. Special Commentary to PN (Reposted from 2013) By Terrance Jelinek. Memorial Day observed on the fourth Monday in May...
Head to the Warehouse On Park in Genoa for the Second Annual Baconfest! The festival will be held July 9th from 11am – 9pm. They will have several vendors serving bacon and bacon inspired goodies all day long. If you like bacon, this is THE place to be!. Some...
A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
A little over an hour from Rockford, Illinois is a water park perfect for kids 10 and under! Otter Cove Aquatic Park located at 3615 Campton Hills Road in St. Charles is a mini Magic Waters, perfect for families with little ones. If you’ve been to Hurricane Harbor (fka Magic...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot finally put her finger on the fundamental problem about youth violence in her city: “Parents should not let their 10-year-olds go downtown alone late at night, as some are doing!”. Duh. I fear the quality of parenting has declined sharply over the past half century, especially...
It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
NAPERVILLE, IL — Gia Mia has set its sights on a summer opening at 110 Washington St. in Naperville. The Italian eatery, which will occupy the historic Nichols Library building, will serve up wood-fired pizzas, small plates, pastas, craft cocktails and more. The menu at Gia Mia is extensive...
The Pritzker administration is awarding millions in tax credits across the state. $34 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits will help 25 affordable housing developments across 15 counties in the coming year. The federal incentive in partnership with the Illinois Housing and Development Authority will create and/or preserve 1,343 units for low-income Illinoisans, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. The tax credits will go to places in Springfield, Champaign, Virden, and Chicago among others.
The summer festival season in Lake County always brings the heat, bad pun withstanding. There is always an experience for the family right around the corner. No doubt that 2019 was “Lit AF,” 2020 had to be put on pause and 2021 brushed off the dust. Many festivals are ready to make the 2022 season a rip-roaring good time.
The American buffalo that escaped her farm and wandered through a northern suburban forest preserve for months was safely captured last week. (CHICAGO) Officials from the Lake County Forest Preserve announced on Wednesday, May 25th, that the wayward 1,300-pound bison "was safely and humanely removed."
About 50 students, parents and other community members rallied May 28 afternoon by the Kroehler Family YMCA in Downtown Naperville to protest gun violence. Several elected officials also attended the demonstration and spoke to the crowd, including State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr of Illinois’ 41st District, State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray of Illinois’ 81st District, State Sen. Laura Ellman of Illinois’ 21st District, Naperville city council members Ian Holzhauer and Dr. Benny White and Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois’ 11th District.
UTICA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed multiple cabins and villas at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock southwest of Chicago Monday afternoon. The popular resort is located about 95 miles southwest of Chicago in Utica. Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain said the blaze started with a porch fire on one of the cabins – which are owned separately from the resort.Each cabin measured about 2,500 square feet. The fire was so intense that it was visible on satellite images. A total of seven cabins were destroyed in the fire. No others were damaged.The Grand Bear Resort said everyone was evacuated safely. The lodge and waterpark at Grand Bear were not damaged, nor were the majority of cabins and villas, the resort said.A total of 57 fire departments responded to the scene, Partain said. The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago also responded.This was not the first time firefighters have responded to the resort. On Jan. 2. 2018, there was another massive response for a fire at the same resort – then known as Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort.Owners spent years renovating after the fire.
If you're interested in buying this home, it means you really, really want to live that resort lifestyle. Personally, I think owning a place like this would be great. It would feel like you're permanently on vacation. That is until you realize you're the one who is in charge of...
A new report has come out grading the 116 hospitals in the Land of Lincoln, good news there was only one F grade and even better news over 30 hospitals received A grades, so what grade did your local hospital get?. Grading of the hospitals in Illinois has been done...
Making pasta at home is one of the easiest meals you can make. Boil the water, add the noodles, open up the jar, and either warm that up or just pour it on top and you're all set. It doesn't sound delicious, does it? That's why we go to restaurants....
Lawrence’s Assistant Director of Residential Education (ResEd) and Housing Bonny Sucherman is departing from Lawrence at the beginning of June. Sucherman will be serving as Director of Residence Life at Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Ill. Sucherman has been at Lawrence since 2017. She was the Residence Hall...
A measure reducing the vehicle registration fee for older Illinoisans was signed into law this month. Grundy County Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce says the measure will reduce the vehicle registration fee for senior vehicle owners and their spouses from $24 to $10 if they qualify or have been approved for benefits under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability Property Tax Relief Act.
A few years ago, I was going through a breakup. And when I say “going through,” I mean I was harnessing every available shred of might to push through it. Processing each bit of knowledge, engaging any whisper of advice, and applying every lesson I’d ever learned from previous breakups, I prepared for this journey to the other side — no matter what that vista might have in store. And oddly, together two things gave me the momentum to see myself through: my local trail, and the Cheryl Strayed memoir “Wild.” (And sure, the film adaptation starring my personal icon, the incomparable Reese Witherspoon.)
Comments / 0