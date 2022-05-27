Table of Experts: Veterans offer complete resume to hiring managers

“Where there is no vision, the people perish.” — Proverbs 23-18 The 21st century has the personality of the Civil War. A MAGA (Make America Great Again) man with a Republican base, responding to his permissive leadership — offering no substance, but sanctioning white supremacy, domestic terrorism and race-based politics. Historically rejected constituencies, threatened by anything but a white America, are creating chaos, terror and taking Black lives. Local politics are preempted by an “us vs them” national debate, aided by the media making MAGA man — the most talked about in America. Embarrassed Republicans are co-opted, because they want Republican control. Most Republicans are not racist, but some of them —except for Liz Cheney — hold their noses and ride the wave. MAGA man uses race and hate as bait; while vilified, but emerging progressives, use substance and empathy.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO