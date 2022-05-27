Escondido’s Fire Department Updates

On May 22, Escondido Fire, along with our neighboring cities, honored the life of Vista Firefighter Paramedic Andy Valenta who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. Fire apparatus and personnel lined the overpasses on the procession route that led to Firefighter Paramedic Valenta’s celebration of life...
San Diego, CA–County Fire and Cal Fire are working to turn a sixth-grade campsite at the base of Palomar Mountain into a fire center to train new firefighters. On Tuesday, a board letter from Supervisor Jim Desmond recommended the County finalize an agreement with Cal Fire to use the Camp Fox site as a wildland firefighting base.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An apartment fire broke out in Chula Vista early Monday morning, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. at 840 3rd Avenue, fire officials said. Authorities said the fire started outside of a bottom-floor apartment before spreading...
Good news for the environment and for Carlsbad residents tired of accumulating unneeded plastic utensils after ordering takeout: A new city law is taking effect June 1 aimed at reducing the amount of unused and unwanted single-use plastics that end up in landfills each year when people get food to go.
SAN DIEGO — Affordable housing units are always welcome in California, especially in San Diego County where the cost of living is through the roof. However, what if you're already living here and that apartment complex rises in front of your house overshadowing sunshine and views. “I wouldn't want...
05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
As San Diegans continue to battle soaring inflation, a proposed hike in water rates could drive cost of living even higher next year.
Now, one group of homeowners could decide to pay for a big change now, to save later.
The October 2019 FBI arrest of Democratic fundraiser/consultant Melahat Rafiei for “theft or bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds” was not widely known until two weeks ago. FBI special agent Brian Adkins said Rafiei “lied” to the FBI. An affidavit outlined a number of pay-to-play schemes that fingered the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, marijuana licenses and other bribe-tainted arrangements.
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous scene caught on camera – drivers taking over a popular Mission valley intersection, doing donuts with people standing inches away from the skidding cars. San Diego Police say they started getting 911 calls around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. “They have the road and...
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will experience closures Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this holiday.
In San Diego County, that same week in May, the arrest of another Black man, Amaurie Johnson, by white police officer Matthew Dages sparked a protest in La Mesa on May 30. Johnson’s arrest was caught on video and streamed on social media, garnering millions of views. The social...
Arffmann works into the early-morning hours, cleaning the restaurant and preparing the Pearl for the coming day. “Imagine you were having some friends over for dinner,” he says, "and imagine the numerous preparations you would make. Now imagine you were having many friends over twice a day, for lunch and dinner." When he is free, Arffmann and Freeman clean the streets.
A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa on Memorial Day evening, according to police. Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate Memorial Day 2022 with various shipboard activities and exhibits to thank and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen wearing the uniform...
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A Marine veteran’s home in Oceanside has gone solar after a gift from a veteran-owned solar company, Semper Solaris. It’s part of what the company calls its ‘Semper Cares’ initiative. “When they called us, I was shocked. Honestly, I thought it was...
Swami's Cafe has been a staple of the North Park neighborhood for over a decade. "We’ve seen babies grow up in front of our faces," said Jorge Sandoval, an employee at Swami's. But like most businesses, the family-owned eatery struggled to stay open during the pandemic. "It really impacted...
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Family members searching for an at-risk woman found her body Sunday in some brush about a mile from her home, police said. Carter's relatives found her lying face-down in some brush just east of the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker Strip, Arizona: A boater from Indio, California was arrested after a child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater...
