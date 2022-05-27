ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Escondido’s Fire Department Updates

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 22, Escondido Fire, along with our neighboring cities, honored the life of Vista Firefighter Paramedic Andy Valenta who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. Fire apparatus and personnel lined the overpasses on the procession route that led to Firefighter Paramedic Valenta’s celebration of life...

northcountydailystar.com

northcountydailystar.com

City of Carlsbad ‘Skip the Stuff’ Law Takes Effect

Good news for the environment and for Carlsbad residents tired of accumulating unneeded plastic utensils after ordering takeout: A new city law is taking effect June 1 aimed at reducing the amount of unused and unwanted single-use plastics that end up in landfills each year when people get food to go.
CARLSBAD, CA
Vista, CA
Government
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
City
Escondido, CA
Escondido, CA
Government
City
San Marcos, CA
onscene.tv

Teen Trapped by Electrical Hazard After Crashing | Mira Mesa

05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Oceanside firefighters consultant gets comeuppance

The October 2019 FBI arrest of Democratic fundraiser/consultant Melahat Rafiei for “theft or bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds” was not widely known until two weeks ago. FBI special agent Brian Adkins said Rafiei “lied” to the FBI. An affidavit outlined a number of pay-to-play schemes that fingered the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, marijuana licenses and other bribe-tainted arrangements.
CBS 8

Drivers perform dangerous stunt in Mission Valley intersection

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous scene caught on camera – drivers taking over a popular Mission valley intersection, doing donuts with people standing inches away from the skidding cars. San Diego Police say they started getting 911 calls around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. “They have the road and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open, Closed on Memorial Day 2022

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will experience closures Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

In photos: Two years later, remembering a day of unrest in La Mesa

In San Diego County, that same week in May, the arrest of another Black man, Amaurie Johnson, by white police officer Matthew Dages sparked a protest in La Mesa on May 30. Johnson’s arrest was caught on video and streamed on social media, garnering millions of views. The social...
LA MESA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Albert Arffmann grooms La Jolla's streets

Arffmann works into the early-morning hours, cleaning the restaurant and preparing the Pearl for the coming day. “Imagine you were having some friends over for dinner,” he says, "and imagine the numerous preparations you would make. Now imagine you were having many friends over twice a day, for lunch and dinner." When he is free, Arffmann and Freeman clean the streets.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Shot in Parking Lot of Helix High School

A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa on Memorial Day evening, according to police. Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

Memorial Day events across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate Memorial Day 2022 with various shipboard activities and exhibits to thank and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen wearing the uniform...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Missing National City woman found dead by family members

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Family members searching for an at-risk woman found her body Sunday in some brush about a mile from her home, police said. Carter's relatives found her lying face-down in some brush just east of the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
zachnews.net

Parker Strip, AZ: Boater from Indio, California arrested after child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater along the Colorado River near Buckskin Mountain State Park.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker Strip, Arizona: A boater from Indio, California was arrested after a child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

