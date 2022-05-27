ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Americas defeats Flower Mound Marcus 2-1 in game 1 of Regional Finals

By Colin Deaver
LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) – Americas is so close to the Final 4, they can almost taste it.

The Trail Blazers defeated Flower Mound Marcus 2-1 in game one of the Class 6A Region I Finals on Thursday night at Frenship High School. The victory in game one of the best-of-three series puts Americas on the precipice of doing something only one other El Paso team has ever done.

Thursday’s showdown was a pitcher’s duel of the highest order, with Mia Perez keeping Americas within striking distance as she threw a complete game. Finally in the sixth inning, a bases loaded walk pushed the Trail Blazers’ first run across to tie the game at 1.

In the top of the seventh, Christalynne Sepulveda was once again heroic. After hitting a walk-off home run to send Americas to the Elite 8, Sepulveda drilled a double to right-center, scoring the go-ahead run for the Trail Blazers. Perez was able to hold the Marauders scoreless in the bottom half to secure the win.

One of just three El Paso teams to ever make the Elite 8, a win on Friday night in game two of the series would make Americas just the second Sun City team to ever make the Final 4 in softball, joining Bel Air.

Americas will have two chances to win one game to punch its ticket to the state tournament in Austin next week. Game two of the Region I final is Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT at Frenship High School. Game three, if necessary, will be Saturday at 10 a.m. CT.

