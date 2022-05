The CUSD Champions, all seniors in the CUSD school district under the advisory of Mrs. Rosemary Eshelman Student Services Specialist, CUSD just shared their stories to the Youth Enrichment Community Collaborative. They spoke about when they entered into the school system, what schools they attended, what their journeys were like, people that helped them on their journey and where they plan to attend school in the fall. They were all presented with certificates of recognition from Glenn McDonnell, a representative from the office of Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath.

