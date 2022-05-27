High-A Northwest League Glance

The Colorado Rockies will debut their City Connect uniforms this Saturday as they take on the Atlanta Braves. Details: The new jerseys are meant to celebrate the ties between MLB teams and the cities they represent, according to MLB, and the white and forest green look is reminiscent of the state's license plates, featuring mountains and evergreen trees.The shirt sleeves are decorated with purple trim, and the players' hats are an homage to tourist stickers, according to the Rockies guided tour. Plus: There's a patch with "5280" on the right sleeve and a little "Welcome to Colorful Colorado" tag sits above the jock tag — a nod to our state's beloved greeting sign. Reality check: An authentic version of the jersey will set you back $435. Our thought bubble: It's hard not to see these jerseys and only be reminded of our iconic state license plates. Whether that's a good thing is up for debate.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO