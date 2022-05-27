ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Tayler Miller signs with LCCC Soccer at East’s final signing day of 2021-22

By Nick Kuzma
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Tayler Miller is the last Cheyenne East senior to put pen to paper at a school signing day this school year. The All-Stater and...

montanasports.com

Wyoming Cowboys secure 10 televised football games

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys will have at least 10 football games televised this fall after the 2022 Mountain West Conference Football television schedules were released. Partnering with CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and FOX Sports Networks, the Cowboys will air five games on CBSSN, two on FS1, a third...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Morning Show Interview: Burns Day

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kayla Madler, President of the Burns Lions Club, spoke with Wyoming News Now on May 30, 2022, about the return of Burns Day and the community’s wide variety of activities can enjoy during the all-day event. The second annual Burns Day will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 with a pancake breakfast, and last until 11 p.m.
BURNS, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Storms Featuring Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains of southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado late this morning and early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push east and becoming strong. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the I-25 corridor today with some thunderstorms containing large hail and strong gusty winds through this evening.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week. The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state. The Patrol issued the following statement:. "Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
iheart.com

Scottsbluff, Nebraska Murder Suspect Killed In Cheyenne, Wyoming

(Scottsbluff, NE) -- A man wanted for murder in Scottsbluff, Nebraska is dead, shot by police in Cheyenne, Wyoming. 39-year-old Davin Darayle Saunders was accused of fleeing Scottsbluff after police say he shot his sister in the foot, and then shot and killed his aunt, 63-year-old Karen Cooper, at his grandfather's house May 24th.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Drinking Wyoming: Chugwater’s Stampede Saloon — Great Country Music, Stiff Drinks = Well-Won Hangover

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Merwyn “Mer” Nilson greeted us at the door of the Stampede Saloon and wanted to know if we’d brought our dancing shoes. We had. That’s why we’re here, to check out a place we’ve heard plays good live classic country music, which surprisingly is hard to find in Wyoming.
CHUGWATER, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Power outage effects large portion of Sidney

SIDNEY - A large area of the Sidney was without power late Sunday night, according to the Cheyenne County Communications Center. The communications center notified city officials about the power outage and crews investigated the outage and worked to get it fix. The power outage ranged from the area around...
SIDNEY, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Nebraska Murder Suspect Killed In Cheyenne By Police On Saturday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Nebraska murder suspect was killed by Cheyenne law enforcement officers on Saturday, the Cheyenne Police Department announced. Davin Darayle Saunders was reported to be in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Further investigation revealed that he was located at a house on East...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheynne NWS: Hail, Strong Winds, Severe Storms Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms with strong, gusty winds and large hail are possible this weekend in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website on Saturday morning:. "Here's the Severe Weather Outlook for this weekend. Strong to...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Plane crashes into Cheyenne Storage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A small plane crashed into storage units near Logan and Nationway early Monday morning. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 8AM, and the fire was contained around 8:30. The pilot, who was flying what authorities have called an experimental aircraft, was killed in the crash. However, no further injuries have been reported.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cooler temps, rain in Memorial Day forecast

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Anyone with outdoor plans for Memorial Day should consider bringing a light jacket and an umbrella. An active weather pattern will set up most of eastern Wyoming for cooler temperatures and high chances of rain through the rest of the weekend and Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gun Owners: Texas Shooting Shows Why Teachers Need To Be Armed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers and officials in Wyoming are eyeing different approaches to stopping mass shootings such as the one seen in Texas earlier this week. While the group Wyoming Gun Owners issued a statement saying the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS: Winter Storm To Blast Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

The calendar may say late May, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting the return of Old Man Winter to southeast Wyoming starting this evening. As of Thursday morning, both Cheyenne and Laramie were under a Winter Storm Watch, and just outside of a Winter Storm Warning area which included the Summit between the two cities.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek help finding missing girl

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a missing girl. Samantha Bolejack left her home in Cheyenne around 8 a.m. today, and her whereabouts are unknown, police said on their social media page. Samantha was last seen wearing a white zip-up...
CHEYENNE, WY

