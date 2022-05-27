ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Kelly Walsh graduates class of 2022

By David Graf
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kelly Walsh High School’s class of 2022 crossed the stage on Thursday. 439 graduates, according to Kelly Walsh Principal Michael Britt, received their diplomas inside the Ford Wyoming Center. Attendees listened to a variety of speeches and musical performances from Kelly Walsh...

