Oakland Athletics DH Jed Lowrie went 2-for-6 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a walk-off single, and striking out twice in the A's 6-5 win over the Rangers. Lowrie came up clutch for the A's in the ninth inning on Sunday as he completed the late game comeback for the team with a walk-off RBI single. The A's designated hitter is batting .236 but he has a rather low OPS of .654, with just three home runs and 14 RBI he can be used in fantasy but only temporarily as a fill in for an injured player.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO