UPDATE: MSP have located Rian Moore. Thank you for your assistance. From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m. the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP near Danforth. The investigation found that the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer was heading South when the driver crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles, an orange 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 50-year old Don Charette of Frenchville, and a black 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St Agatha. Charette and Ouellette were transported to a local hospital. Charette did not survive the crash. Ouellette suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both operators were not wearing helmets.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO