Rapid City, SD

Round one of City Golf Tournament

By Vic Quick
kotatv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -We are heading down the home stretch of...

www.kotatv.com

kotatv.com

High school cowboys compete through muddy conditions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite Monday’s heavy rainfall, the Back when they Bucked All-Day Rodeo went on as planned. Ben Burns has highlights from the high school showcase as young cowboys got down and dirty in the mud and dirt.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Marshals can’t wrangle Beef in home finale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their final home game of the regular season, turnovers and special teams woes got the best of the Rapid City Marshals as they fell to the Omaha Beef 44-25. Ben Burns has highlights from the first half.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Boyster, Guthmiller shine in Track & Field State Championships

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final day of the SDHSAA Track & Field Championships did not disappoint as West River teams and athletes took first in major events, including at the hands of two exceptional sprinters. Ben Burns breaks down some of the day’s top finishers.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Black Hills National Cemetery prepares for Memorial Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The day before Memorial Day, the Black Hills National Cemetery gets a change. Lines of white headstones get an American Flag placed in front of the grave. The cemetery is a special place for many to be at for Memorial Day. “We got, I think...
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
kotatv.com

Consumers stay resilient, despite increased gas prices

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer tourism season in the Black Hills. Many out-of-state license plates were spotted at attractions and on the roads as tourists flocked to the area this weekend. However, did high prices at the pump impact vacation plans?. Some...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was announced Friday that a $1.1-billion high-tech meat processing plant will be built in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates, along with Sirius Realty plan on constructing an 8 thousand head per day packing plant off Highway 79 just south of Rapid City. It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Storms this evening

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
RAPID CITY, SD
#High School
newscenter1.tv

New processing facility planned for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

It’s not the Medieval Age, it’s the Black Hills Renaissance Faire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second Black Hills Renaissance Faire was on May 28 and May 29 in Lead, SD. Booths and people dressed in medieval-themed costumes filled Manuel Brothers Park overlooking the Homestake Open Cut. Last year, the fair was celebrated with 1,500 people and fair officials estimate...
LEAD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grand Gateway Hotel owner arrested Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City Police say 75-year-old Connie Uhre, the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel has been arrested. Police say she was arrested for three counts of simple assault after spraying a chemical cleaner on peaceful protesters outside the hotel Friday afternoon. Those protests have been going on for several weeks now. Police say the protests have remained peaceful until Friday because of Uhre’s actions.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kotatv.com

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

Two fires broke out, one located a mile and a half south of Keystone and the other near Mount Rushmore on Monday. The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and 100 acres with 15 threatened structures, according to the Great Plains Fire Information Center and they say more resources are on their way to battle the fire. The other fire near Keystone is a mile and a half south of town and its size has been downgraded to 15 acres and they’re now doing burnout operations and mop-up on that fire.
KEYSTONE, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD seeking public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Tate Conroy. Numerous locations have been checked since she was reported missing. She was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of LeBlanc Drive wearing a black...
dakotanewsnow.com

Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares for B-21 stealth bomber

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A project years in the making, Ellsworth Air Force Base has broken ground for the first of three dozen major projects that will support the incoming long-range B-21 bomber. Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Commander, says the 95,000-square-foot Low Observable Restoration Facility, or LO,...

