Round one of City Golf Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite Monday’s heavy rainfall, the Back when they Bucked All-Day Rodeo went on as planned. Ben Burns has highlights from the high school showcase as young cowboys got down and dirty in the mud and dirt.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their final home game of the regular season, turnovers and special teams woes got the best of the Rapid City Marshals as they fell to the Omaha Beef 44-25. Ben Burns has highlights from the first half.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final day of the SDHSAA Track & Field Championships did not disappoint as West River teams and athletes took first in major events, including at the hands of two exceptional sprinters. Ben Burns breaks down some of the day’s top finishers.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The day before Memorial Day, the Black Hills National Cemetery gets a change. Lines of white headstones get an American Flag placed in front of the grave. The cemetery is a special place for many to be at for Memorial Day. “We got, I think...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer tourism season in the Black Hills. Many out-of-state license plates were spotted at attractions and on the roads as tourists flocked to the area this weekend. However, did high prices at the pump impact vacation plans?. Some...
STURGIS, S.D. — Hundreds of people spent their Sunday morning at the Black Hills National Cemetery helping plant flags at each grave site ahead of Memorial Day. More than 30,000 people are interred at the cemetery, which covers nearly 300 acres just south of Sturgis. With the help of...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second Black Hills Renaissance Faire was on May 28 and May 29 in Lead, SD. Booths and people dressed in medieval-themed costumes filled Manuel Brothers Park overlooking the Homestake Open Cut. Last year, the fair was celebrated with 1,500 people and fair officials estimate...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City Police say 75-year-old Connie Uhre, the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel has been arrested. Police say she was arrested for three counts of simple assault after spraying a chemical cleaner on peaceful protesters outside the hotel Friday afternoon. Those protests have been going on for several weeks now. Police say the protests have remained peaceful until Friday because of Uhre’s actions.
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Keystone’s Wye bridge opened Friday just before the busy holiday weekend. Closed for construction after last Labor Day, the goal was to reopen the unique bridge by Memorial Day. Work done on the bridge included replacing 50-year-old bridge decks but with wood instead of concrete...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Memorial Day, many Americans visit cemeteries and memorials to honor friends and loved ones -- who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Black Hills National Cemetery honors fallen heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice, allowing friends and family to pay their respects since 1948. This...
Two fires broke out, one located a mile and a half south of Keystone and the other near Mount Rushmore on Monday. The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and 100 acres with 15 threatened structures, according to the Great Plains Fire Information Center and they say more resources are on their way to battle the fire. The other fire near Keystone is a mile and a half south of town and its size has been downgraded to 15 acres and they’re now doing burnout operations and mop-up on that fire.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Tate Conroy. Numerous locations have been checked since she was reported missing. She was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of LeBlanc Drive wearing a black...
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A project years in the making, Ellsworth Air Force Base has broken ground for the first of three dozen major projects that will support the incoming long-range B-21 bomber. Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Commander, says the 95,000-square-foot Low Observable Restoration Facility, or LO,...
Hey, how’s the Uhre family doing at repairing its public image and recovering from the bad press and boycott that resulted from its open discrimination against American Indians in Rapid City?. Not well. This video from the NDN Collective, which has been leading protests against the Uhres, shows Connie...
