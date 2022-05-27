Last Day of School at Red Lake Elementary School 2022

“I offer a safe place for my kids. They have structure and stability,” said Cheryl Thomas, founder and owner of C’s Daycare, 30 miles north of Bemidji, Minnesota. It’s one of the few licensed child care facilities in the Red Lake Nation, tribal lands of the Ojibwe (pronounced ‘Oh-jeeb-way’) people.
At the March Regular Council Meeting, the Red Lake Tribal Council voted unanimously to lift all COVID-19 mandates via Resolution No. 45-2022, 8 for and 0 against. However it is at the discretion of the Program Directors to determine if any COVID-19 Precautions remain in place at their facilities. COVID...
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Erika Bailey-Johnson filed for the state House 2B seat today. The newly drawn House district includes parts of seven counties: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, and Mahnomen; and all of White Earth and Leech Lake reservations. "I'm running for House because we need a strong...
Involves physical outside work, cleaning reservation areas, assisting the elderly with related tasks. Reports to Director, part-time seasonal positions, salary; DOQ. • Make sure there is no type of debris in the yard and responsible for cutting the grass. • Must make sure lawns are cut in a neat and...
Everyone knows the best part of the school year was always the field trips. You get out of the classroom for the day, eat a sack lunch, get to goof off on a bus ride with all your friends, make memories and experience new things. Here are 8 field trips all Central Minnesota kids took while in school.
Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is attempting to make the great outdoors accessible to everyone by introducing all-terrain "track chairs" for use at state parks and trails. From noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, DNR and state parks officials will debut the...
LYND, Minn. (KFGO/KELO) – Off-road wheelchairs are coming soon to five state parks throughout Minnesota. These “Track Chairs” are electric powered chairs that can help disabled visitors explore areas of the state parks in new ways, often on trails that are not suitable for regular wheelchairs. Camden...
Minnesota is bracing for an outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including the potential for tornadoes, Memorial Day afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service was keeping a close eye on the state, particularly west of the Interstate 35 corridor. The agency said hail potentially as large as 2 inches, wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain and flooding were possible.
(FOX 9) - The storm system sweeping through Minnesota Monday has led to delays in sandbagging operations in parts of northern Minnesota, where floodwaters are expected to rise for the next several days. Koochiching County halted its sandbagging effort due to lightning. "While it is frustrating to have to cease...
LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – The weather in Minnesota can change in an instant, so people planning to boat over the Memorial Day weekend need to be prepared.
Whether on a land or on the water, things don’t always go as planned.
“Once you are out there you never know what could happen,” Sky to Shore owner Skyler Hietala said.
Four years ago, his boat broke down in the middle of Lake Minnetonka.
“I got stuck out here for about eight hours and didn’t have a way to get off,” Hietala said.
He started his boat towing company and said Memorial Day weekend is always...
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced they will be adding an emergency grade raise on Hwy 11. Work will begin Saturday morning, May 28 at two locations near Dove Island on Rainy Lake. The work is being conducted to prevent residents and businesses on Dove Island from being cut off from all land-based access and services, according to a release from MnDOT.
Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — 9 p.m. Mayor David Reller of Forada, Minnesota gave KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff an exclusive look at the damage to the city caused by a possible tornado. If the tornado in Forada is confirmed by the National Weather Service, it will be the second that has occurred in that area in about 17 days. The first was confirmed in Alexandria on May 13.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There were at least five crashes involving motorcycles in Minnesota on Saturday. One motorcyclist collided with a farm tractor and two involved deer. Here is the rundown based on reports from the Minnesota State Patrol:. 1:45 pm - Chaska: A motorcyclist was driving on...
The Twin Cities & Western Railroad GP38-2 locomotive is one of five historic locomotives to be on display at the Train Days celebration June 4-5. Courtesy of the Union Depot. Five historic locomotives will soon roll into the Union Depot in St. Paul for the Train Days celebration. The free,...
(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
