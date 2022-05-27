Last Day of School at Red Lake Elementary School 2022

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – The weather in Minnesota can change in an instant, so people planning to boat over the Memorial Day weekend need to be prepared. Whether on a land or on the water, things don’t always go as planned. “Once you are out there you never know what could happen,” Sky to Shore owner Skyler Hietala said. Four years ago, his boat broke down in the middle of Lake Minnetonka. “I got stuck out here for about eight hours and didn’t have a way to get off,” Hietala said. He started his boat towing company and said Memorial Day weekend is always...

MINNETONKA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO