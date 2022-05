Burial for Wayne Trottier will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Wayne Joseph Trottier Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 91 to be with the Lord on Saturday December 11th, 2021 surrounded by loving family. Wayne was born on April 15th, 1930 the first child of Raphael Trottier Sr. and Mary Rose (Laducer) Harding at City Hospital in Devils Lake, ND.

SAINT MICHAEL, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO