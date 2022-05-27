Round one of City Golf Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite Monday’s heavy rainfall, the Back when they Bucked All-Day Rodeo went on as planned. Ben Burns has highlights from the high school showcase as young cowboys got down and dirty in the mud and dirt.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their final home game of the regular season, turnovers and special teams woes got the best of the Rapid City Marshals as they fell to the Omaha Beef 44-25. Ben Burns has highlights from the first half.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ahead of Monday’s Rapid City Marshals game against the Omaha Beef, the Lady Marshals hosted its first-ever cheer camp for kids looking to learn what it takes to earn a pair of pom poms. Ben Burns has the details.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final day of the SDHSAA Track & Field Championships did not disappoint as West River teams and athletes took first in major events, including at the hands of two exceptional sprinters. Ben Burns breaks down some of the day’s top finishers.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The day before Memorial Day, the Black Hills National Cemetery gets a change. Lines of white headstones get an American Flag placed in front of the grave. The cemetery is a special place for many to be at for Memorial Day. “We got, I think...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer tourism season in the Black Hills. Many out-of-state license plates were spotted at attractions and on the roads as tourists flocked to the area this weekend. However, did high prices at the pump impact vacation plans?. Some...
Black Hills is among the top places for fishing in the country. High tech meat processing plant slated for Rapid City. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM MDT.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -On Memorial Day, many Americans visit cemeteries and memorials to honor friends and loved ones -- who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Black Hills National Cemetery honors fallen heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice, allowing friends and family to pay their respects since 1948. This...
Two fires broke out, one located a mile and a half south of Keystone and the other near Mount Rushmore on Monday. The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and 100 acres with 15 threatened structures, according to the Great Plains Fire Information Center and they say more resources are on their way to battle the fire. The other fire near Keystone is a mile and a half south of town and its size has been downgraded to 15 acres and they’re now doing burnout operations and mop-up on that fire.
