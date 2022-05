It may not have been the season finale they had hoped for, but four of Kern County’s top track and field athletes made their mark just the same. There were no state titles, but Shafter’s Nick Godbehere, Andrew Trottier from Liberty, Highland’s Mia Torrecillas and Noah Wright from North High each qualified for the final day of action at the CIF State Championships on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, finishing with different degrees of success.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO