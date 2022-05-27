ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan PM Kishida says debate on capital gains tax still on

By Kantaro Komiya
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday his government and ruling coalition continued to debate capital gains tax as "one of the issues", keeping alive an idea once apparently shelved amid a backlash from investors worried over market effects.

When pressed by a lawmaker for comment, Kishida told the parliament that the debate had "never ended."

"Ruling party tax panels are continuing to debate, and I hope we reach a conclusion out of the debate," the prime minister said.

After taking office last year, Kishida proposed a review that would consider the merits of a capital gains tax. But the possibility appeared to be set aside when investors objected to its potential effect on the stock market.

He proposed a tax review as part of broader agenda aimed at generating economic growth and wealth redistribution.

But on Friday he said the debate merely had moved to the background as his government had prioritised boosting wages, assets and incomes to achieve a virtuous cycle for growth.

Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Thai economy improves in May on easing COVID curbs - central bank

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s economic activity in May showed gradual improvement as concerns about the pandemic receded and restrictions eased, the central bank said on Tuesday. Issues to be monitored, however, include an increase in costs and prices, shortages of production parts and a recovery in the vital tourism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan's April factory output slumps in sign of pressure on economy

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as...
RETAIL
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on China measures, U.S. yield surge hits currencies

* Chinese stocks bounce over 1% * Thai baht top underperformer among Asian FX * India's Jan-March GDP due at 1200 GMT * Indonesian markets closed on Wednesday By Savyata Mishra May 31 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led losses for Asian currencies on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields jumped and the dollar held firm after hawkish remarks from a U.S. Federal Reserve Governor, while Chinese stocks bounced on fresh policy support measures. Stocks in China gained 1.2% after its cabinet unveiled policies, including the acceleration of local government special bond issuance and cash support for firms that hire college graduates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7%, reversing losses from earlier in the session and led by gains in China and Hong Kong. Investor reaction to China's stimulus measures announced on Monday was short-lived, outweighed by Fed Governor Christopher Waller's call for a half percentage point hike in interest rates until inflation is decisively curbed. Waller's remarks came ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's meeting with the President Joe Biden later in the day to discuss the state of the economy. U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply to a one-week high as trading resumed after a U.S. holiday. With the greenback firm, Asian currencies lost ground. The baht declined as much as 0.5% and was the top underperformer in the region. Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank, said that the movement in the baht was due to factors like a firm dollar and some profit-taking from players who shorted the dollar-Thai baht pair earlier. The rupiah, Singapore's dollar and Philippine peso dropped 0.2% each, while Malaysia's ringgit was down 0.3%. In equity markets, Jakarta shares led with a 1% gain, followed by stocks in Singapore and South Korea , up 0.6% each. In contrast, Philippine shares dropped 0.7%. Amid a relatively light economic calendar in Asia for the week, investors were in wait-and-see mode. In India, the focus was on GDP data expected later in the day. India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in a year in the first quarter due to Omicron-related restrictions and rapid inflation, a Reuters poll last week showed. The rupee was down 0.2% while Indian stocks dropped 0.1%. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a three-week high in early trade on Tuesday, as global crude oil prices rose further raising concerns over the need for the central bank to tighten monetary policy aggressively to contain inflation. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesia on Monday said it would grant some of the requests for palm oil export permits following the lifting of a ban a week ago, signalling a calibrated resumption of shipments amid protracted delays ** Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk posted a 22.43 trillion rupiah net loss last year, according to the firm's 2021 annual report filed to the stock exchange on Monday ** South Korean shares rose to their highest in five weeks, the won hit a near six-week high, while the benchmark bond yield jumped Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.15 -9.91 <.N22 -0.3 -5.16 5> China <CNY=CFXS +0.01 -4.60 <.SSE 1.19 -12.46 > C> India -0.17 -4.30 <.NSE -0.17 -4.15 I> Indonesi -0.21 -2.32 <.JKS 0.85 7.84 a E> Malaysia -0.29 -4.86 <.KLS 0.02 -1.54 E> Philippi -0.17 -2.65 <.PSI -0.70 -4.89 nes > S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.11 -3.91 <.KS1 0.61 -9.80 > 1> Singapor -0.19 -1.49 <.STI 0.58 4.29 e > Taiwan +0.41 -4.60 <.TWI 1.19 -7.75 I> Thailand -0.41 -2.37 <.SET 0.01 -0.24 I> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Israel interested in boosted defence sales to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war, but declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors. Germany's Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last...
MILITARY
Reuters

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximise govt revenues

COLOMBO, May 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's government on Tuesday announced a taxation overhaul to maximise revenue amid the country's crippling economic crisis, hiking value added taxes and corporate income tax, and slashing the relief given to individual tax payers. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office this month and...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Reuters

