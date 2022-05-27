Recount ordered for Brazos County Commissioner Pct. 4

BRYAN, Texas — Several organizations are teaming up with National Sojourners and inviting you to help place U.S. Flags at the City of College Station cemeteries. The mission of the event is to honor veterans for Memorial Day. Bob Cohen, with the Sons of the American revolution and Brazos...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s track & field team qualified 10 entries to the NCAA Championships on June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon, Saturday night to conclude the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds at John McDonnell Field. Following Thursday’s three qualifications, Texas A&M’s qualified entries totals...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies lost Saturday evening’s SEC Tournament semifinal game to the Florida Gators, 9-0, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Florida scored a run in the second inning and added to the tally in seven of the next eight innings. The Aggies...
