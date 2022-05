The Odem Area Lions Club was recently out in Odem promoting the Lions Eye Bank of Texas and White Cane Day. Lions provided information, sold raffle tickets and collected donations to benefit the Lion Eye Bank of Texas and gave out free doughnuts. One of the people who stopped by the booth was Ernie Mejia, who shared a story about the Lions Club providing him with glasses upon his return from military service in Vietnam. He said the Lions Club was able to respond more quickly than the Veterans Administration when he was in need.

ODEM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO