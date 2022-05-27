Three Year Old Juvenile Locked Out, Fire On A&W Haul Road – Fort Bragg Police Logs 05.25.2022
By Judy Valadao
4 days ago
EUREKA, Calif. — A male suspected of holding a female hostage Sunday was arrested in Eureka after an hours-long standoff. The following is a press release from the Eureka Police Department:. On May 29, around 11:30 a.m., the Eureka Police Department responded to a residence at the 1200 block...
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
David Edward Goodman injured in a crash; Robert Chevoi Dauvgnnte Lomack, Jr. arrested (Marin County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified David Edward Goodman as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday night in Marin County while officers arrested 27-year-old Robert Chevoi Dauvgnnte Lomack, Jr. on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Tomales Petaluma Road, west of Twin Bridge Road [...]
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday.
Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital.
Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident.
Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open.
“Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday.
Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A woman in Petaluma who was run over by her own car has succumbed to her injuries, a spokesperson for the Petaluma Police Department announced on Monday. The 72-year-old woman was attempting to stop the roll of her vehicle, which had somehow rolled down her driveway and started down a hill […]
File under: This sounded a lot worse than it was…. A little after 3 a.m., a suspect reportedly shot a man in the 4000 block of D St just south of Eureka. Law enforcement and an ambulance rushed to the scene. The victim, a male, whose age was unknown at the time of the reported shooting, was taken to the hospital.
On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 12:23 A.M., Redding Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Dollar Tree, located at 2385 Athens Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers noticed the front door to the business was shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the business was apparent. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the business.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker who was last seen near the Middle Fork of the Feather River was located by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. The Helicopter Rescue Technicians were requested to help assist the helicopter and pilots of the Butte County Sheriff’s Department in their search for a missing hiker who was last reported to be in the Middle Fork of the Feather River.
Just before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age male with a stab wound near the intersection of West Hawthorn and Pine, according to the scanner. Both were told to go Code 3, with lights and sirens. The patient was taken to...
One person has died and another was hospitalized after large, hazardous waves pulled a pair of hikers out to sea at Black Sands Beach yesterday. Shelter Cove Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Pape told the Outpost that the department’s Ocean Rescue Team responded to the emergency by personal watercraft and boat at 2:10 p.m. The team reportedly reached the distressed hikers approximately 13 minutes later, where they found the victims trapped in 15 to 25-foot waves.
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville festival was shut down after a man was shot Sunday evening. Sgt. Frank Piro, spokesperson for the Vacaville Police Department, said the man's wound was not life threatening. The shooting happened at the event in what Sgt. Piro said was an isolated incident. He...
CHICO, Calif - Chico opened up its only alternate homeless camp site at the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. 9 days ago. Homeless people have been staying there ever since. Technically, only tent camping is allowed, but there were two trailers and three cars at the camp site Sunday.
Four Mendocino County teenagers were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies were informed around 9:30 p.m. May 20 that a business in Cloverdale, located just south of Mendocino County on Highway 101, had just been robbed by suspects believed to be Mendocino County residents who were heading back there.
CHICO, Calif. — A 12-foot skeleton has stood on the front lawn of Abby Hill's and Ed McCracken's Chico home since October 2021. It's become a usual sight for those who frequent West 8th Street and Pine Street, until earlier this week when the skeleton disappeared. McCracken says he...
BANGOR, Calif. — CAL FIRE Butte County responded to a structure fire in Bangor Saturday afternoon. Multiple structures were saved, including the nearby home and garage. Crew will continue salvage and cleanup operations for another hour. Some responders have been released from the incident. The cause of the fire...
The man critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Fountaingrove has been identified. Forty-nine-year-old Charles Wyatt was shot Wednesday afternoon. Wyatt was shot after agents went to his home to arrest him for violating terms of his parole. He has a criminal record dating back to 1992 that includes charges of rape, false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer, and drug-related offenses. Authorities still haven’t said what prompted the agents to shoot. It’s also unclear if Wyatt was armed.
