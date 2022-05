Hotel flippers intend to convert County Inn and Suites on Port’s north side to a Holiday Inn Express. THE NEW OWNERS of the Country Inn and Suites on Port Washington’s north side — now the Port Washington Inn and Suites — are (from left) Lal Patel, his brother-in-law Josh Patel and his brother Mahesh Patel. The men plan to renovate the hotel inside and out, then convert it to a Holiday Inn Express and Suites. Photo by Sam Arendt.

PORT WASHINGTON, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO