Idaho Falls, ID

Hisky knocks in 6 runs and Chukars down Boise

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chukars picked up their first win of the season Thursday night, defeating Boise 11-6 at...

Post Register

Chukars drop series finale at Boise

After having Sunday's game rained out in Boise, the Chukars fell to the Hawks 8-5 in Monday's matchup, snapping a three-game win streak. Six errors led to four unearned runs as Boise took a 7-2 lead after six innings. Left fielder Steve Barmakian knocked in three runs for the Chukars...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Hawks release 2022 game, promotional schedules

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Hawks released its 2022 promotional schedule and its game schedule. The Hawks are set to have a busy season, facing off against teams such as the Missoula Paddleheads, the Grand Junction Rockies and the Ogden Raptors. Memorial Stadium will also be hosting a...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Hatfield, Richard

Richard Hatfield, 88 of Rexburg, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home from an age-related illness. He was born December 30, 1933, in Springville, Utah, to Lawrence and Mary Hatfield. He had a very happy childhood with lots of family; cousins, aunts, uncles, and siblings doing many activities. He married Dorthella Johnson in 1952 and had six children; Patti, Karen, Christine, Leon, Teresa, and Linda. They later divorced. Rich and three brothers moved to Northern Idaho where they worked in the timber industry. He then moved to Idaho Falls with his family where he worked with another brother in the cement business. He worked at the Rexburg Lumber Co. and then worked for the carpenters union for many years. In 1968 he met and married the love of his life, Dawn Stevens. They lived in St. Anthony for 18 years then moved to Rexburg for the past 31 years. They were married for 53 wonderful years. They were very devoted to each other, they did most things together. He took care of her and she took care of him. Rich was a very loving, kind, generous man who was always willing to help others. Rich loved hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, gardening, and all the many projects he completed over the years, building his own in-board motorboats and horse trailers from materials that he recycled from other projects. He is survived by his wife, Dawn, his children; Patti Anne Dunning of Boise, Idaho, Karen Lynn (Christ) Tomcheck of Shelley, Idaho, Teresa Rae (Mark) Gibbs of Brookings, Oregon, Linda Lou (Robert) York of Boise, Idaho and Richard Leon (Jill) of Star, Idaho, as well as 21 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nona Russell and brother, Dee (Peggy) Hatfield both of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Christine Loughmiller, and two sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Wednesday, June 1st at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends form 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Richard 12/30/1933 - 5/28/2022Hatfield.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Halle Leavitt signs letter of intent to TVCC

THOMAS – One of the more gifted and talented softball players in recent memory at Snake River High School, Halle Leavitt has inked a letter of intent to attend and play softball for Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore. Leavitt was primarily a pitcher and a shortstop while...
ONTARIO, OR
Post Register

Hole in One

Brandon Burke of Idaho Falls aced the 305-yard Par 4 18th hole at Pinecrest on Thursday. It's the first hole in one on 18.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Chip sealing in Meridian, Kuna to start May 31

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Highway District is set to start chip sealing the roads in Meridian and Kuna on May 31. Crews will work to cover Preventative Maintenance Zone 3 which includes roads south of Lake Hazel and west of Pleasant Valley. All collectors and arterials and half of the residential roads will be sealed.
MERIDIAN, ID
aspenpublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Treasure Valley liquor licenses see dramatic price increase

Arthur Berry & Company Associate Broker Brent Bungard sold a Boise liquor license this year for $300,000. Last year, Bungard’s liquor license sales were in the $200,000 range. Bungard deals with seasoned licenses, or licenses that have to meet certain criteria over two years in order to be sold.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Karie Ann's Pocatello opens for third season

POCATELLO — Karie Anne’s Pocatello opened for the summer at the beginning of May. This will be the business’s third year serving up sweet treats in the Gate City. The first Karie Anne’s started in Rexburg. Now there are locations in Pocatello and Logan, Utah, as well. Brynlee Broadhead, one of the workers at the Pocatello location, said they are expecting to stay open until the last week of September. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Johnny Jones

Johnny Jones 12/27/1957 - 5/26/2022 Johnny "John" Allen Jones, 64 of Rigby, Idaho passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born December 27, 1957 in Parkersburg, West Virginia a son to Ladell and Janet Purser Jones. He married Julene Killian August 8,...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Don't miss cacti in Idaho

As I hiked near Tex Creek east of Idaho Falls, I tried to step gingerly through the sagebrush, but the sharp spines of the low-growing cactus easily penetrated the nylon outer layer of my boots, the waterproof lining and my sock, making me jump with pain and long for the days of all-leather boots.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Bogus Basin sees five inches of snow on Memorial Day

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin has gotten five inches of snow so far on Memorial Day. The summer snow in the mountains has been accompanied by cold rain in the valley, and spotty showers are expected through Tuesday.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Firth High graduates 53 in Class of 2022

FIRTH – Nestled next to the Snake River, the football field for Firth High School presented the perfect location Thursday for the 2022 graduating class to host its 2022 commencement exercises. The stands were filled with friends, family and well-wishers and they were exuberant in their cheers and shouts...
FIRTH, ID
Post Register

Aberdeen grad to attend Stanford University

ABERDEEN — Last month, as Aberdeen High School senior Karen Escamilla-Garnica visited her future college campus, she couldn’t help but be a little nervous. The sandstone buildings with red-tile roofs were a far cry from the standard brick and vinyl siding she was used to back home, and in place of sagebrush and Russian olives were tall palm trees that cast shadows over her as she walked from building to building.
ABERDEEN, ID
MIX 106

Beautiful Blue Idaho Lakes for Your Next Weekend Getaway!

If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!. Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Over 30,000 rainbow trout to be stocked in Magic Valley waters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Magic Valley is getting stocked with over 30,000 catchable rainbow trout this June. Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region will be stocking 31,600 rainbow trout in various locations. The trout are 10-12 inches long and catchable. Stocking of all waters is...
BOISE, ID

