ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Skyridge comes up short in 6A girls lacrosse state title game

Pyramid
Pyramid
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mountain Ridge got an education in a loss to Skyridge earlier this season. On Thursday in the 6A girls lacrosse state finals, the Sentinels got a chance to prove what they learned. No. 2 Mountain Ridge double and triple teamed Falcons’ stars River and Haven Buechner, playing physically on...

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

Shirleen Taylor

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the still of the early morning our beloved mother and grandmother Shirleen Clark Taylor passed away peacefully. Shirleen was born April 27, 1931 at home in Pleasant Grove, Utah to delighted parents, Garland Heber and Novella Robbins Clark. She was the apple of her dad’s eye. Shirleen’s formative years were happy and carefree, spent with both cousins and friends, enjoying the simple pleasures of a much simpler time. She had clear blue eyes, blonde ringlets and an easy smile. She readily made friends and worked and played with gusto. Her parents were hard working, independent people, traits inherited from their pioneer ancestry and passed along to their own children. She relished her days at Central Elementary School where she loved playing baseball with the boys and ice skating on the frozen winter pond. Summers found her picking fruit for one of the many local farms. As she matured, she laid aside her baseball bat, picked up a violin and bow where she played with the Jr. High and High school orchestras, much of the time as first chair. She enjoyed an active social life with a special circle of friends, all of whom have predeceased her but one. She enjoyed keeping in touch with them, especially over the last two decades. She loved her hometown of Pleasant Grove and always carried a piece of PG in her heart. She was honored to serve as a member of the Strawberry Days Royalty. She worked at the local five and dime where she learned to carefully manage her money and resources, something she did until the very end. Throughout the years she proved to be a loyal and outstanding employee in every job she held, and was regarded by her bosses and coworkers alike for her untiring work ethic, sense of humor and friendly smile.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Pyramid

Susan Wood

Susan DeLene Harris Wood, born March 17, 1951, returned to her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2022. Her sudden passing has been heartbreaking to all who knew and loved her. Susie was born in Stockton, California, and raised in San Pedro, California. She was a ray of sunshine from the beginning. She was born to Delbert Pierre and Marjorie Jean (Jolley) Harris and was the middle child, following Michael Delance Harris and joined later by Jill Jolley (Harris) Pakula. After high school and the birth of her oldest daughter Denise Delene (Zimmerman) Baker, she began a long and successful career in banking administration. In 1983 she was married to her cherished husband Gary in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, Gary and Susie had three additional children, Ryan Glen Wood, Lauren Joy Wood-Tolman, and Garin Michael Wood. Susie also gained a stepson, Aaron Daniel Wood. Susie lived a life of service in the community as a Girl Scout leader and in church as a leader of youth and women’s groups, among countless other service endeavors.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Norma “Diane” Kay Houston

Norma “Diane” Kay Houston 80, reunited with her husband Joseph C. Houston in heaven May 28, 2022. Diane was born to Cleon Washington Kay and Norma Louise Jones Kay. She graduated from Juab High School and attended Utah Technical Trade School in Provo. Diane married the love of...
SPANISH FORK, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Herriman, UT
Sports
City
Herriman, UT
Pyramid

John McClellan to be honored at Fairview Museum

On Friday, June 10, the Fairview Museum will honor John McClellan with a reception from 6:30pm to 8:00 pm in the Horizon Building at the Fairview Museum located at 55 North 100 East in Fairview. The exhibit will be part of the Rotating Artists Gallery now through June 29. John...
Pyramid

Diane Farnsworth Taylor

Diane Farnsworth Taylor, wife of Steven Leo Taylor, of American Fork, Utah passed away on May 28, 2022. Obituary and service information can be found at www.uvfuneral.com.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Pyramid

Sterling Monk wins quilt in Mt. Pleasant

Stirling Monk, of Mt. Pleasant, displays the Quilt he won through the raffle, which was held by the Humanitarian Society, located at the Mt. Pleasant Utah Stake Church on State Street. Two weekends were donated by Humanitarian members to collect raffle ticket donations for this pieced quilt with flower pattern....
Pyramid

Utah County high school graduations unfolding this week

As another school year winds to a close, many students will be donning caps and gowns as they prepare to receive their high school diplomas. Here’s when and where to catch all the celebrations of local students’ achievements:. Nebo School District. The Landmark High School graduation ceremony took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentinels
Pyramid

Sharon Arlyne Wolke Miles Bryant

Sharon Arlyne Wolke Miles Bryant, of Mapleton, Utah, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
MAPLETON, UT
Pyramid

Two charged with murder in Pleasant Grove, Springville shootings

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt filed murder charges Wednesday afternoon on two individuals in separate cases. Leavitt charged Orem resident Hunter Lamoreaux, 25, with murder for the death of Springville resident Gregory Shaffer, 42, who died Saturday. Lamoreaux was a former neighbor of Shaffer. According to court documents, Lamoreaux was...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Terry Ross Robinson

Terry Ross Robinson, 70, passed away May 20, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Rodney Warren

Rodney Warren, 67, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on May 20, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Pyramid

Woman charged in third Springville shooting in eight days

The Springville Police Department on Thursday released details about the third shooting in the city, and fourth in Utah County, over the last week. Krista Mortensen, a 33-year-old resident of the city, has been arrested on multiple felonies, including murder, and is currently booked into the Utah County Jail. According...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Joyce “Jackie” Johnson Farnsworth

Joyce “Jackie” Johnson Farnsworth, 91, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. A Live Broadcast of services may be viewed Monday, June 6, 2022, 11 am at www.walkersanderson.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Two dead after crash in southern Utah County

Two people were killed after a fatal accident on State Road 68 in southern Utah County on Saturday. The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra heading south collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading north on Redwood Road. “At the same time, a Jeep Grand Cherokee...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

With summer comes renewed calls for aquatic precautions

Temperatures are going up, which means a lot of people will be heading to the water to cool off. But before you rev up the boat or jump in the water, be aware of your surroundings and take proper safety precautions. They may end up saving your life. “Please go...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Douglas Kim Strasburg

Douglas Kim Strasburg passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 71, at his home in Loma Rica, California. Doug was born on November 2, 1950, in American Fork, Utah, to Donald Louis Strasburg and Rachel Hitchcock. Doug was lovingly raised by his Aunt and Uncle, Glen Strasburg and Dorothy Chipman Strasburg.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy