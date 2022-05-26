Skyridge comes up short in 6A girls lacrosse state title game

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the still of the early morning our beloved mother and grandmother Shirleen Clark Taylor passed away peacefully. Shirleen was born April 27, 1931 at home in Pleasant Grove, Utah to delighted parents, Garland Heber and Novella Robbins Clark. She was the apple of her dad’s eye. Shirleen’s formative years were happy and carefree, spent with both cousins and friends, enjoying the simple pleasures of a much simpler time. She had clear blue eyes, blonde ringlets and an easy smile. She readily made friends and worked and played with gusto. Her parents were hard working, independent people, traits inherited from their pioneer ancestry and passed along to their own children. She relished her days at Central Elementary School where she loved playing baseball with the boys and ice skating on the frozen winter pond. Summers found her picking fruit for one of the many local farms. As she matured, she laid aside her baseball bat, picked up a violin and bow where she played with the Jr. High and High school orchestras, much of the time as first chair. She enjoyed an active social life with a special circle of friends, all of whom have predeceased her but one. She enjoyed keeping in touch with them, especially over the last two decades. She loved her hometown of Pleasant Grove and always carried a piece of PG in her heart. She was honored to serve as a member of the Strawberry Days Royalty. She worked at the local five and dime where she learned to carefully manage her money and resources, something she did until the very end. Throughout the years she proved to be a loyal and outstanding employee in every job she held, and was regarded by her bosses and coworkers alike for her untiring work ethic, sense of humor and friendly smile.

