California State

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

By Alice Tecotzky
 4 days ago
Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division,...

KOLO TV Reno

Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.
FOLSOM, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

House of Horrors children rescued from their abusive parents' California home were 'pressured by new guardian' into living in miserable conditions once again in run-down apartment in crime-ridden area

Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
PERRIS, CA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen

Three children had to testify against their attacker in a Coweta County case that ended with the man receiving multiple life sentences after being found guilty Thursday. Derrol Allen Grant was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences followed by 60 years for four counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Reason.com

Sheriff Agrees To Stop Stealing Cannabis Cash From Armored Cars, Saying His Deputies 'Are Not Highway Robbers'

Empyreal Logistics, a Pennsylvania-based company that transports cash from state-licensed marijuana businesses, has reached a settlement with the San Bernardino County, California, Sheriff's Department, which had seized more than $1 million from Empyreal's armored cars. The Justice Department, which was holding the money pending federal forfeiture, agreed to return all of it last month. According to a joint statement that Empyreal and the sheriff's department issued on Friday, "both parties understand that each [was] acting in good faith when the stops were conducted and have come to an understanding that will enable both sides to move forward amicably."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Sharon Tate
Patricia Krenwinkel
Charles Manson
Gavin Newsom
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New York City, NY
