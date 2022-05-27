ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Local military treated to special viewing of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in downtown Las Vegas

By Sasha Loftis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQwTX_0frywuVp00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local military members were treated to a special showing of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Thursday at a local theater in downtown Las Vegas.

Many who spoke with 8 News Now said they were ready for the ‘danger zone,’ as dozens from both Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base gathered to get their first glimpse of the blockbuster.

“It really makes it come together for what I do,” said Robert Giles, Network Operations Specialist at Nellis Air Force Base.

“Seeing how closely it does relate and hearing their comms and stuff,” added Lohgan Zeis, Tactical Data Link Technician at Nellis Air Force Base. “And I’m like ‘Oh, I know that brevity.'”

Art Houz Theater and NDL Group hosted the special event downtown for these Air Force families to catch that special viewing of the movie everyone has been waiting to see.

“It’s an Air Force movie,” said Managing Partner for Art Houz Theaters Shawn Barrack. “We have an Air Force base in town.”

The latest ‘Top Gun’ installment was pushed back twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Barrack said its release has really symbolized a rebound.

“It’s been great to see a lot of people come back to the theater,” Barrack added. “Come back to the food and beverage, come back to the entertainment experience.”

As for those living like ‘Maverick,’ they told 8 News Now it’s great to see their line of work represented on the big screen as they get a front row seat to all the action.

“To be able to see appreciation to the members of the military,” said Airman James Ling, Specialty at Honor Guard at Nellis AFB. “Who sacrificed their time and their lives, that’s pretty cool.”

The real ‘TOPGUN’ school, otherwise known as the Naval Fighter Weapons School, was originally based in Miramar, California. However, it was later moved to Fallon, Nevada, where it remains today.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creech Air Force Base#Ndl Group#Air Force#Managing Partner For
