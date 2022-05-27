A splendid salute

THOMASVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic may have rained on Thomasville’s much-celebrated Memorial Day activities the past couple of years, but the skies appear to have cleared for this year’s events.

“We are so excited to get back to normal this year,” said Hunter Thrift, chairman of this year’s Memorial Day Parade. “In 2020, we were not able to have a parade, which was very hard, and last year we did kind of a convoy and a small-scale ceremony, so we can’t wait to get back to normal with this year’s activities.”

Activities are planned throughout the weekend, including:

• Today at 10 a.m., a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the N.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located off of I-85 south of Thomasville.

• At 5 p.m. today, veterans are invited to attend a “Gathering of Warriors” ceremony at the Piedmont Crossing retirement community.

• Sunday at 7 p.m., the 208th Army Band will perform a free patriotic concert at the T. Austin Finch Auditorium.

• The weekend will culminate Monday morning with the parade — the state’s largest Memorial Day Parade — followed by a ceremony at Thomasville High School’s Cushwa Stadium. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. in downtown Thomasville, starting on Salem Street, turning onto Stadium Drive and ending at the stadium.

Grand marshal for the parade will be Thomasville’s Austin Conrad, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who served in the 102nd Infantry from 1942 to 1946. As an added treat for parade spectators, Conrad will be riding in a vintage World War II jeep.

The parade and ceremony at the stadium will honor Gold Star families — families who have had a loved one die in service to the nation — as well as wounded warriors, those military personnel who have been injured while serving.

“We have Gold Star families who travel here from all over the state, and some from out of state,” Thrift said. “It’s an important part of what we do every year.”

The parade will also include veterans’ groups and military vehicles, as well as elected officials, pageant queens and others, all showing their patriotism.

The ceremony at Cushwa Stadium will feature guest speaker Dale Folwell, North Carolina’s state treasurer; a wreath-laying ceremony; and a flag retirement service. Around 10:45 a.m., the Special Forces Parachute Team will parachute into the stadium with a large American flag.

Thomasville’s Memorial Day parade began in 1986, a brainchild of former mayor and World War II veteran Hubert Leonard, who died in 2018. It began with only a dozen or so people, but has since blossomed into the state’s largest Memorial Day parade.

“It means a great deal to the city of Thomasville,” Thrift said. “We look forward to this every year, being able to show our respect and honor the men and women who have fallen for our country. It brings our community together, and it means a lot to us to be able to give something back to these men and women who sacrificed for our country.”