SEATTLE - Police arrested a 58-year-old man after he shot at officers and led them on a nearly two-hour search in a north Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers first learned of the suspect after a series of 911 calls coming in about a car prowler near Volunteer park. At around 7:40 p.m., someone called 911 reporting a man in a trench coat and a bucket hat peering in the windows of a neighbors house. Before officers arrived, the caller told authorities the suspect had left in a black dodge sedan.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO