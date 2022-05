Bengie Lynn Tyson lived in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the mother of a son and the type of woman who never minded a "hard day's work," according to her father, Byron Tyson, News One reports. Bengie, described as a very caring and intelligent woman, studied Spanish and was fluent in the language. She worked as a waitress in Phoenix and kept close contact with her family. Bengie, however, was dating a man named James D. Clemons. Bengie's parents told News One they never approved of James, and he and Bengie had a "volatile relationship."

21 HOURS AGO