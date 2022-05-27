Land sold for new showroom

HIGH POINT — A downtown property has been sold for the planned development of a High Point Market showroom.

A 1.45-acre site consisting of two parcels at S. Elm Street and W. Russell Avenue was purchased by Elm Street Holdings LLC earlier this month for $850,000, according to the deed for the transaction.

The seller was the Susan Ann Wilson Revocable Trust.

The land was rezoned in March to support the development of a showroom, according to information presented at a public hearing.

The City Council approved rezoning the site from heavy industrial to the central business district.

The site includes a 13,000-square-foot warehouse, with the remaining land undeveloped.

A representative for the new owner could not be reached for comment and they have not filed any development plans with the city.

The site is a block from the Furniture First showroom under construction at 336 S. Main St. on the former site of the Plaza Cafe restaurant.

It will be a four-story, 40,000-square-foot building slated to open for the October 2023 Market.

Furniture First is a cooperative national home furnishings and mattress buying group serving full line independent retailers.

It will occupy the first two floors. Domestic bedroom furniture manufacturer Vaughan-Bassett will have its showroom on the fourth floor.

Two other Furniture First partners, Knorr Marketing and TD Retail Card Services, will split half of the third floor.

