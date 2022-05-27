ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land sold for new showroom

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — A downtown property has been sold for the planned development of a High Point Market showroom.

A 1.45-acre site consisting of two parcels at S. Elm Street and W. Russell Avenue was purchased by Elm Street Holdings LLC earlier this month for $850,000, according to the deed for the transaction.

The seller was the Susan Ann Wilson Revocable Trust.

The land was rezoned in March to support the development of a showroom, according to information presented at a public hearing.

The City Council approved rezoning the site from heavy industrial to the central business district.

The site includes a 13,000-square-foot warehouse, with the remaining land undeveloped.

A representative for the new owner could not be reached for comment and they have not filed any development plans with the city.

The site is a block from the Furniture First showroom under construction at 336 S. Main St. on the former site of the Plaza Cafe restaurant.

It will be a four-story, 40,000-square-foot building slated to open for the October 2023 Market.

Furniture First is a cooperative national home furnishings and mattress buying group serving full line independent retailers.

It will occupy the first two floors. Domestic bedroom furniture manufacturer Vaughan-Bassett will have its showroom on the fourth floor.

Two other Furniture First partners, Knorr Marketing and TD Retail Card Services, will split half of the third floor.

FOX8 News

Massive power outage in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A massive power outage affected large areas of Greensboro according to Duke Energy. The outages appear to have started sometime around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday and Duke Energy listed 1,678 people who were without power. UNCG’s Spartan Village Apartments were among the area currently without power in Greensboro. Duke Energy estimated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Community Policy