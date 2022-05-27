ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans move subdivisions forward, new apartments on horizon

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Residential projects continue to move forward in Decatur with developers getting their plans for new subdivisions in order and a Moulton Heights landowner taking steps to annex his property into the city for a planned apartment complex.

David Richter, vice president of land development for PowerBuild Construction, of Norcross, Georgia, is developing the Quinn Oaks Farms subdivision planned for 80.86 acres off Modaus Road Southwest, across from Jack Allen Sports Complex.

The overall development plan is for 432 homes, including 180 town homes. Richter said he expects his group of partners, working under the name Deluxeton Development, will start with about 150 homes in Phase 1.

“Each partner will probably take half of the development,” Richter said after Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

He said he hopes construction begins late this summer when he gets the project through the city’s approval process.

The Planning Commission approved the layout plat, created by Nathan Tomberlin of Pugh Wright McAnally engineering services, at its monthly meeting.

One highlight of the development is Richter chose to start the subdivision 90 feet from Modaus Road. This includes leaving 50 feet of right of way and 40 feet of common space.

Richter said this is a method he’s used before with other subdivisions that he developed, plus he’s aware the city is planning to widen Modaus Road. The common area will be landscaped and have a “golf course-like” berm to provide a more effective buffer from Modaus Road and the traffic generated by nearby Austin High School and the sports complex.

“Nobody wants to buy a home in which their backyard backs up to a busy street,” Richter said. “It’s a visual screen with a green space.”

There’s been a push lately by a group of residents to protect trees as much as possible during developments, and Richter said he also prefers to save as many trees as possible.

“Depending on the number of units we build, there will be some that we just have to take out,” Richter said. “There will be some on the back side of the development we will change. It’s hard to put a number on how many we can save.”

---

Moulton Heights

Local contractor Danny Hill is working with landowner David Smith to build a 24-apartment complex between Eighth Street Southwest and Moulton Heights Road, immediately southwest of Littrell Lumber Mill. Hill said the plan is to construct three buildings, each with eight two-bedroom, two-bath units.

Hill said they won’t be upscale apartments like the Villarreal apartments planned for Upper River Road, but they will meet a need.

“They will be nice little units,” Hill said. “They will be priced as mid-range units.”

However, Smith is first getting the property annexed into the city.

Hill said the main reason is for sewer. The city requires property owners to annex into the city if they want sewer services.

Hill said parts of Moulton Heights are in the city and parts aren’t.

“We’re lucky enough to be next to a part that is” within city limits, Hill said, a prerequisite to annexation.

The Planning Commission approved pre-zoning the property as R-4, multi-family residential, in anticipation of the annexation.

Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said he thinks the spot is a good location for apartments. The location isn’t next to existing homes, but it is across the street from several mobile homes that are south of Eighth Street.

“In my opinion, new development is always good,” Lawrence said.

---

Old River Manor

The Planning Commission approved the final plat of 33 homes for a second phase of Old River Manor, a subdivision off Old River Road that’s being developed by Howard Morris, his son, Dennis, and his grandson, Peyton.

Peyton Morris said they’ve completed six homes, five of which they've sold, and seven are under construction in the first phase that has 26 lots.

“With the presales, we wanted to go ahead and get the plan for Phase 2 approved,” Peyton Morris said. “We feel like our infrastructure is to the point where we can go ahead with a final plat.”

---

River Road Estates

Next door, River Road Estates is also progressing as the commission approved a layout plat for 25.78 acres for 45 additional homes. Peyton Morris’ uncles, Charles and David Morris, have been developing the subdivision property then selling it to Davidson Homes, which is building the homes.

The additional homes will be on the east end of Lisa Lane Southeast, which connects to Old River Road. The company quickly sold the 19 homes in Phase 1 of the new subdivision. When complete, plans call for the subdivision to have 67 single-family homes and 39 town homes.

City Planner Lee Terry said the city is requiring the developers to build the Joseph Drive Southeast connection to Deere Road as part of Phase 2. They have also been asked to look for options that will slow the traffic speed on Joseph Drive because of the length of the road.

"The road (extension) was always in the development's plans and this is the phase that it needs to be done," Terry said. "We would like another connection so there's more than one way out of the neighborhood and it balances the traffic flow in the subdivision."

The Decatur Daily

Belinda Hawkins

DECATUR — Belinda N. Hawkins, 48, died May 28, 2022. A private celebration of life to be announced through family at an undisclosed location.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

In the community: Red Raiders ready for future

Decatur High School held its graduation ceremony on Thursday. The class of 2022 bid farewell to the school and to one another as they now go into the world to write the next chapter of their lives.
DECATUR, AL
