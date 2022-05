AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock metro area has been ranked third in the United States for most employment growth over the past year, according to a new report. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that employment in the Austin metro has grown by more than 8% over the past year from March 2021 to March 2022. That's from among large metropolitan areas with a 2010 census population of one million or more, per the report.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO