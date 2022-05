While new mega-capacity venues such as the Moody Center (capacity 15,000) or the Moody Amphitheater (5,000) attract high-ticket tours from established performers, the smaller clubs that can hold 300 people or less are often the most threatened by the city’s hot real estate market as rising rents clash with profit margins that typically top out at 4 percent. And in a city that advertises itself as a hotbed for incubating new artists, those small, vulnerable spaces are the ones most needed to preserve the city’s creative cultural fabric.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO