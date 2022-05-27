ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

HK, China stocks rise on hopes around Sino-U.S. ties, stimulus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 2% on Friday, while China equities also rose, as comments by a U.S. official on relations with China are interpreted by some as positive.

** Also lifting the market were expectations that Beijing will implement more measures to revive growth, though many investors believe China’s zero-COVID policy remains a key drag on the economy.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 2.8% by lunch break, while the Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.7%.

** China’s bluechip CSI300 index rose 0.6%, but is still on track to decline more than 1% for the week. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%.

** The United States will not block China from growing its economy, Blinken said in a speech on U.S. strategy toward China. “We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we’re determined to avoid both,” he said.

** Blinken’s speech “is generally interpreted to be on the positive side, given extremely low expectations on Sino-U.S. ties,” said Yang Hongxun, an analyst at investment consultancy Shandong Shenguang.

** Hopes for improving Sino-U.S. ties, and better-than-expected earnings of Alibaba Group and Baidu fuelled buying into Hong Kong-listed tech shares.

** Alibaba, whose quarterly revenue and earnings beat market forecast, shot up 12% in Hong Kong. Baidu shares surged 15%, after posting better-than-expected first-quarter revenue.

** Profits at China’s industrial firms fell at their fastest pace in two years in April, data showed, but investors expect more market-friendly policies ahead, after Premier Li Keqiang vowed to ensure reasonable growth in the second quarter.

** China’s energy and healthcare stocks both rose roughly 1.5%. Banking, tourism and industrial sectors also climbed.

** However, some investors remain cautious. “What is required is not a loosening around the edges of these broad policy priorities, but wholesale policy U-turns,” wrote Alex Wolf, Head of Investment Strategy, Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Alex Wolf
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on China measures, U.S. yield surge hits currencies

* Chinese stocks bounce over 1% * Thai baht top underperformer among Asian FX * India's Jan-March GDP due at 1200 GMT * Indonesian markets closed on Wednesday By Savyata Mishra May 31 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led losses for Asian currencies on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields jumped and the dollar held firm after hawkish remarks from a U.S. Federal Reserve Governor, while Chinese stocks bounced on fresh policy support measures. Stocks in China gained 1.2% after its cabinet unveiled policies, including the acceleration of local government special bond issuance and cash support for firms that hire college graduates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7%, reversing losses from earlier in the session and led by gains in China and Hong Kong. Investor reaction to China's stimulus measures announced on Monday was short-lived, outweighed by Fed Governor Christopher Waller's call for a half percentage point hike in interest rates until inflation is decisively curbed. Waller's remarks came ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's meeting with the President Joe Biden later in the day to discuss the state of the economy. U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply to a one-week high as trading resumed after a U.S. holiday. With the greenback firm, Asian currencies lost ground. The baht declined as much as 0.5% and was the top underperformer in the region. Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank, said that the movement in the baht was due to factors like a firm dollar and some profit-taking from players who shorted the dollar-Thai baht pair earlier. The rupiah, Singapore's dollar and Philippine peso dropped 0.2% each, while Malaysia's ringgit was down 0.3%. In equity markets, Jakarta shares led with a 1% gain, followed by stocks in Singapore and South Korea , up 0.6% each. In contrast, Philippine shares dropped 0.7%. Amid a relatively light economic calendar in Asia for the week, investors were in wait-and-see mode. In India, the focus was on GDP data expected later in the day. India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in a year in the first quarter due to Omicron-related restrictions and rapid inflation, a Reuters poll last week showed. The rupee was down 0.2% while Indian stocks dropped 0.1%. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a three-week high in early trade on Tuesday, as global crude oil prices rose further raising concerns over the need for the central bank to tighten monetary policy aggressively to contain inflation. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesia on Monday said it would grant some of the requests for palm oil export permits following the lifting of a ban a week ago, signalling a calibrated resumption of shipments amid protracted delays ** Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk posted a 22.43 trillion rupiah net loss last year, according to the firm's 2021 annual report filed to the stock exchange on Monday ** South Korean shares rose to their highest in five weeks, the won hit a near six-week high, while the benchmark bond yield jumped Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.15 -9.91 <.N22 -0.3 -5.16 5> China <CNY=CFXS +0.01 -4.60 <.SSE 1.19 -12.46 > C> India -0.17 -4.30 <.NSE -0.17 -4.15 I> Indonesi -0.21 -2.32 <.JKS 0.85 7.84 a E> Malaysia -0.29 -4.86 <.KLS 0.02 -1.54 E> Philippi -0.17 -2.65 <.PSI -0.70 -4.89 nes > S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.11 -3.91 <.KS1 0.61 -9.80 > 1> Singapor -0.19 -1.49 <.STI 0.58 4.29 e > Taiwan +0.41 -4.60 <.TWI 1.19 -7.75 I> Thailand -0.41 -2.37 <.SET 0.01 -0.24 I> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia continued to expand last year, with more than one billion methamphetamine tablets seized by authorities, the United Nations said on Monday. Prices of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, fell last year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Hong Kong#Hk#Covid#Hang Seng Index#The Hang Seng Tech Index#Bluechip Csi300#Sino U S#Alibaba Group#Baidu
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Israel interested in boosted defence sales to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war, but declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors. Germany's Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last...
MILITARY
Reuters

Record high inflation pushes eurozone shares to session lows

May 31 (Reuters) - Eurozone shares hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose to a record high in May, spurring bets of bigger interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso hits 5-week high amid presidential race

* Colombia leftist Petro goes to second round with Hernandez * Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April * Dollar slides as Fed bets ease (Adds comments; updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal May 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso jumped to its highest level in five weeks on Monday after results from the first round of presidential elections showed leftist Gustavo Petro rising on top against businessman Rodolfo Hernandez. The peso gained 3.4% against the dollar, clocking its best one-day percentage gain since December 2014. The U.S. and Colombian stock markets were closed on Monday. On Sunday, Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He will face Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. "The vote was a major repudiation of the pro-business governments that have governed Colombia for the past two decades," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a client note. "Investors seem to have welcomed the result. Hernández is seen as having the best chance of defeating Petro and avoiding a shift to the left." The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth. The peso advanced 0.2%, supported as crude prices hit their highest level in more than two months and as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020. "Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story. They've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The dollar index slid 0.4% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. The Brazilian real reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey. The Russian rouble rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account. South Africa's rand firmed 0.6%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2001 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1065.80 2.17 MSCI LatAm 2459.27 -1.13 Brazil Bovespa 110905.03 -0.93 Mexico IPC 52149.34 -0.6 Chile IPSA 5384.64 -0.04 Argentina MerVal 93195.86 -0.52 Colombia COLCAP 1532.31 1.57 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7531 -0.01 Mexico peso 19.5390 0.13 Chile peso 830.9 -0.60 Colombia peso 3792.95 3.52 Peru sol 3.685 0.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 120.0000 -0.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 204 1.23 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Thai economy improves in May on easing COVID curbs - central bank

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s economic activity in May showed gradual improvement as concerns about the pandemic receded and restrictions eased, the central bank said on Tuesday. Issues to be monitored, however, include an increase in costs and prices, shortages of production parts and a recovery in the vital tourism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Swiss economy will slow in 2022 but no recession expected - gov't

ZURICH, May 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is expected to grow more weakly than previously expected during 2022 as higher inflation, the war in Ukraine and renewed Chinese lockdowns weigh on the post-pandemic recovery, a government economist said on Tuesday. “High uncertainties persist and have increased particularly in China,”...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Banks, tech stocks drag Indian shares lower; GDP data in focus

BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a three-session run of gains on Tuesday as banking and technology stocks lost steam ahead of key economic growth data. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.46% lower at 16,584.55, dragged by a 3.1% drop in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) after it posted a loss for the March quarter.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy