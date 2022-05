In October of last year, with the recognition that there is no safe level of lead, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the definition of an elevated blood lead level from 5 down to 3.5 micrograms/deciliter. Now more children in Utah are being identified with an elevated blood lead level. In 2019, by the old definition, slightly less than 1% of children tested 5 years and younger had an elevated lead level. This has risen to 3.4% of children with the new definition.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO