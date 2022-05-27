ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia missing: 21-year-old woman last seen near Temple City High

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 21-year-old woman with diminished mental capacity who was last seen in Arcadia.

Nazaria Smith, who also goes by Naz, was last seen on May 19 in the 6700 block of Golden West Avenue near Temple City High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Nazaria is Black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Nazaria’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

