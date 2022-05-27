ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timor-Leste hit by 6.4-magnitude earthquake that was felt in Darwin

By Guardian staff and agencies
 4 days ago
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck in the Timor region and could be felt in Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory Photograph: Geoscience Australia Twitter

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Timor-Leste and was so strong it was felt in Darwin, Australia.

The quake hit at 11.36am local time (12.06pm Darwin time), according to Geosciences Australia, and prompted some people in the capital of Dili to flee buildings, though a tsunami was ruled out.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witnesses said the quake was felt strongly. A video shared on social media showed people exiting a shopping mall in Dili by stairs.

“It’s quite big,” Francez Suni, director of information of East Timor’s GMN TV, told Reuters in a text message.

“Our staff ran out of the building because it was shaking.”

The quake occurred at a depth of 10km and struck about 29km east-south-east of Lospalos in Timor-Leste, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The Bureau of Meteorology advised there was no tsunami threat to Australia.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake did not trigger a tsunami threat warning.

The earthquake was also felt by residents in Darwin, more than 700km away, according to Australian media reports and residents’ posts on social media.

“I was in my office in Darwin three stories up and monitors shook and door frames creaked,” Ben Tuffnell said.

“You could feel the whole building shake. All the staff came out of their offices saying it was one of the stronger tremors in recent years.

“It lasted for a good 30 seconds.”

“Wow I just felt the earth move here in Darwin! An earthquake just shook our Office building here in Casuarina! Anyone else feel it?” William Daw said on Facebook.

“Decent earth tremor in Darwin just then,” Mel Court reported via social media soon after.

“That felt weird. Nice little tremor there, Darwin,” Ruth Davies said on Twitter.

East Timor and neighbouring Indonesia straddle the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco

May 26 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake shook southern Mexico on Wednesday in an area that's rife with seismic activity, scientists said. The U.S. Geological Survey said that the quake registered with a magnitude of 5.5, which is considered to be a strong intermediate temblor. It struck near Oaxaca, which is located about 200 miles east of Acapulco on the southern end of the Yucatan Peninsula between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Blood Moon Causes Intense Earthquakes Across the Globe

The British Geological Survey (BGS) explains the connection between the recent blood moon and earthquakes. On May 16, a lunar eclipse occurred for a brief moment during the fifth full moon of the year. This resulted in a reddish tinge to the extraterrestrial body as seen from Earth. Stargazers and...
ENVIRONMENT
