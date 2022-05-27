ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP track sees two more athletes advance at NCAA Regionals

By UTEP Athletics
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOBie_0fryrfcn00

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. – Arianne Morais will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships after tallying a top-10 finish in the women’s javelin throw on day two at the West Prelims at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas on Thursday evening.

Morais, a transfer from the University of Florida, hit a personal best at UTEP with a 51.04-meter mark (167-5) on her third and final attempt. She finished 10 th in the competition to earn a spot at the NCAA’s in a few weeks (June 8-11) in Eugene, Ore., at historic Hayward Field. The top 12 competitors advanced to the national championships.

Maribel Caicedo earned an automatic spot in the women’s 100-meter hurdles quarterfinals on Saturday. Caicedo finished in third place in Heat 1, clocking in a 13.23. She’ll race at 5:15 p.m. MT on Saturday.

Loubna Benhadja came up shot in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, placing 28 th (top 24 competitors advance to the quarterfinals), while Carolyne Chepkosgei finished 35 th in the women’s 800. Roosa Yloenen, who advanced to last year’s national championships, placed 16 th and came up four spots shy of 12 th . Sah-Jay Stevens finished 43 rd in the women’s hammer throw.

Friday’s events will commence with Aleks Hristov competing in the men’s discus at noon MT in Flight 2. Hristov is looking to advance to the NCAA’s for the second consecutive season.

The track events will start with the men’s 4×100-meter relay with Jevaughn Powell, Karon Dean, Jordani Woodley and Dennis Johnson competing at 4 p.m. MT. Powell will then run the 400-meter quarterfinals at 5:50 p.m. MT, while Ned Azemia will compete in the 400-meter hurdles at 6:25 p.m. MT.

SCHEDULE RUNDOWN

Fri., May 27 – Men

12:00 PM MT/1:00 CT – Discus – Hristov – First Round

4:00 PM MT/5:00 CT – 4×100 – Powell, Dean , Woodley , Johnson – Quarterfinals

5:50 PM MT/6:50 CT – 400m – Powell – Quarterfinals

6:25 PM MT/7:25 CT – 400m H – Azemia – Quarterfinals

Sat., May 28 – Women

5:15 PM MT/6:15 CT – 100 m H – Caicedo – Quarterfinals

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

NM State heads to Corvallis Regional; opens up play with Oregon State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Less than 24 hours after arriving back in Las Cruces from Mesa, Arizona as WAC Baseball Tournament Champions, the New Mexico State Baseball team all sat in front of two televisions and a laptop at ‘The Game Sports Bar and Grill’ watching the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special to […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
KTSM

UTEP T&F’s Azemia, Powell Advance to Quarterfinals at NCAA West Prelims

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. – Jevaughn Powell and Ned Azemia advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals at NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field West Preliminaries at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas on a brisk and breezy Wednesday evening. Powell finished no. 1 overall, clocking in a 45.52 in the 400-meter dash. The sophomore sensation beat out […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Costello elevated to head coach of Andress boys basketball program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A promotion that seemed inevitable finally came to be on Thursday afternoon for Andress’ Eugene Costello. Costello, the Golden Eagles’ boys basketball interim head coach since January, was officially elevated to the program’s head coach on Thursday, he confirmed to KTSM. It’s an opportunity that is well-deserved for Costello, a […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Utep#Ore#Sports#Ncaa Regionals#Fayettville#The University Of Florida
KTSM

First annual Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Youth Basketball Tournament underway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sweet sounds of basketball was all that could be heard around the gym at Nolan Richardson Middle School on Saturday. The Cliff Tucker Jr. Foundation held its first annual Cliff Tucker Jr. Memorial Youth Basketball Tournament. Saturday marked day two of the tournament as 18 local youth basketball teams, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State tops UTRGV 10-0 to continue Cinderella WAC Tournament run

MESA, Ariz. –  Put on those dancing shoes. The Cinderella story through the WAC Baseball Tournament continued for New Mexico State in a dominant fashion, as they beat UTRGV 10-0 in a seven-inning run rule victory on Thursday night. Ian Mejia dominated the Vaquero lineup, spinning a complete-game three-hit shutout. The right-hander was still touching 95 miles […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP football announces kickoff times, broadcast networks for 2022

EL PASO, Texas – Conference USA announced its 2022 football broadcast schedule, which includes 10 of UTEP’s games that will air nationally by the league’s primary partners. Six of the Miners’ game will be streamed on ESPN+, and two on Stadium. The Miners will also play on CBS Sports Network in a pair of contests. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Americas suffers 8-1 loss against Flower Mound Marcus in Game 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After winning Game 1 of the Class 6A Region I Finals on Thursday night, Americas saw itself drop Game 2, 8-1, to Flower Mound Marcus on Friday. Flower Mound Marcus struck first by scoring three runs in the first inning. A Haidyn Sololoski solo homerun combined with a Alex Hanish […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
KTSM

Chihuahuas fall 17-14 against Space Cowboys

The El Paso Chihuahuas got within two runs after trailing by 10 Sunday, but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 17-14. It was the finale of a six-game series, with El Paso winning four of the games. Chihuahuas left fielder Brent Rooker went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs. Rooker hit four […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Aggies pull off upset against Sam Houston State in WAC Tournament

MESA, Arizona (KTSM) – New Mexico State Baseball grabbed its biggest win of the 2021-22 season in their opening game of the 2022 WAC Baseball Tournament. The Aggies grabbed a 3-1 win over Sam Houston State, the No. 1 seed out of the WAC Southwest Division, for a major upset at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, […]
MESA, AZ
KTSM

Longtime UTEP Head Athletic Trainer Dawn Hearn Announces Retirement

EL PASO – Dawn Hearn, who has headed up the Athletic Training Room at The University of Texas at El Paso for 27 years during a 34-year run with UTEP Athletics, is retiring.  Her last day at UTEP will be Friday, June 3. “Dawn leaves an unbelievable legacy, both at UTEP and in the Sports Medicine profession,” Director […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas hand Space Cowboys 14-5 loss in game five of series

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit five home runs in their 14-5 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso has won four of the first five games in the series. Chihuahuas left fielder Brent Rooker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. It was El Paso’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas grab 6-3 win over Salt Lake Bees

El Paso 6 Salt Lake 3 – Monday WP: Tyler (1-1) LP: Smith (0-4) S: Scott (3) Time: 2:28 Attn: 5,592 The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road trip with a 6-3 win Monday over the Salt Lake Bees. It was El Paso’s first game against Salt Lake since August 29, 2019. With the score tied 1-1 in the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

San Elizario High School unveils 9th State Championship Monument

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario High School loves its state champions. Since 1977, San Elizario has had 21 state winners between individuals and teams’ efforts in their athletics’ program. On Thursday, San Elizario ISD and the high school revealed their ninth and newest monument at San Elizario High School’s ‘Pathway of Champions Plaza’. […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas beat Space Cowboys 9-5

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 9-5 Friday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso has won three of the first four games in the series. El Paso third baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 2-for-4 with two RBI triples to center field. Chihuahuas designated hitter Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with an RBI […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy