Bipartisan lawmaker group trying to suspend gas tax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been more than two months since state lawmakers promised relief to Californians in response to rising inflation and the cost of gas.

Democratic state leaders continue to work on a plan, some lawmakers want to take action by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit a new high at $6.07, according to AAA.

“We need to provide this relief; people have waited far too long,” Assembly Member James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said.

A bipartisan group of Republicans and moderate Democrats are aiming to push a bill through the State Capitol that would suspend the state’s gas tax for a year.

The Department of Finance said the 51-cent gas tax is expected to rise another 3 cents on July 1.

The legislation, Assembly Bill 2457, faces a deadline Friday to pass the assembly. Efforts to suspend rules to force a vote on it fell short Wednesday. Supporters said they have more Democratic support and may try again by the end of Friday.

“Several have said they’re now in favor of it,” Assembly Member Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, said.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers Thursday sent Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon a letter requesting AB 2457 be removed from the committee it’s assigned to and allow it to be considered on the Assembly floor Friday.

Meanwhile. Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders said talks continue on efforts to send money to Californians. The governor wants to send $400 to California car owners. Legislative leaders want to make payments based on income and family size.

This comes as California has an estimated nearly $100 billion budget surplus.

But when asked about the progress on providing that relief at a press conference this week, Newsom and Democratic leaders refused to say where those talks stand because the press conference was in response to the Texas school shooting and gun control efforts.

“We’re here to focus our intention with intensity on the task at hand,” Newsom said.

A new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California poll shows the top five issues for California voters including the economy, inflation and gas prices.

When exactly Californians will see relief is still to be determined.

