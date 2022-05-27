Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Sara Franco-Duque To Study Biology At University Of Arizona

Los Alamos High School Class of 2022 honors graduate Ryan Aldaz plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at New Mexico State University and has been awarded the President’s Associates Excellence Scholarship. He is currently a student intern at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Ryan was involved in National Honor Society and Student Council. He participated in cross country, track and basketball. He was part of three Team State Championships and one Team State Runner-up in cross country in his last four years and was recently part of the Track Team’s State Championship. His other accomplishments include, 2x All-State Award, 4x All-District Award and All Harrier Award. Ryan has always been involved in community service events and enjoys helping others. He enjoys running, spending time with family and friends, and is a car enthusiast. He is thankful for the support of his family, teachers, coaches and friends. Ryan’s parents are Gene and Jeannette Aldaz of Los Alamos. His sister is Nicole Aldaz. Courtesy photo.

