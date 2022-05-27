ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Sara Franco-Duque To Study Biology At University Of Arizona

By Los Alamos Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos High School graduating senior Sara Franco-Duque will attend the University of Arizona where she plans to major in Biology and hopes to eventually join the pre-med program. Sara...

