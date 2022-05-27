ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland elementary school hosts student-led social justice night

By Jami Seymore
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ze8ot_0fryndQp00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vestal Elementary in NE Portland is highlighting the importance of teaching social justice to young students and sharing that with members of the community.

As this week’s shooting remains top-of-mind, they say it’s an important reminder of being able to come together.

Insight into the Nancy Crampton Brophy verdict

Like many across the Metro and country, Vestal Elementary was left grieving after students and teachers were killed in this week’s horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Principal Sabrina Flamoe says that’s why tonight’s event was all the more special.

“This has been a really challenging week, all of us in the world, and especially at elementary schools. Just feeling a lot of grief, so this has been even more hopeful and exciting,” said Flamoe. “This week has been really tough so to highlight and be able to celebrate being together as a community has been really exciting.”

Today, Portland Public Schools responded to families following the Texas shooting, with the district’s own safety measures like classroom door locks, access-controlled doors and behavioral safety assessments. Vestal Elementary says while they hold lockdown drills and teach awareness, an important part of social justice is being able to attend school while feeling safe.

“All elementary schools do lockdown drills so we are talking about safety with our kids quite often and just being mindful and aware of your environment,” said Flamoe. “Yet we also want kids to feel comfortable and safe. This is an extension of their neighborhood and homes.”

Gun found in student’s backpack at Heritage High School

Vestal Elementary has spent the year teaching students about social justice, including racial and environmental justice, as well as what’s happening in their communities. It all resulted in a year-end event highlighting what they’ve learned, along with creating community partnerships with organizations like non-profit Montavilla Jazz and The Yard at Montavilla food carts.

“The great thing about social justice is that it’s kind of common sense,” said Neil Mattson, executive director of Montavilla Jazz. “We all want to care about each other, care about our community and do things to help us learn how to make our world better.”

Flamoe says being a part of the community and coming together makes all the difference for her school’s young students.

“To have a community center or community hub or the school as a gathering place is always super important and is always a goal of ours, but especially this week, with so much heartache and grief, to be able to come together, and literally just be together,” said Flamoe.

Flamoe added that with Vestal being along a busy corridor like NE 82nd, safety concerns often come to mind, which is why they have extra precautions in place during school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WWEEK

Irresponsible Dog Owners Result in Locked Fields at Two Portland Schools

A spat between neighbors and a Portland middle school centers on dog poop and drunken people wandering onto school grounds. Hosford Middle School in Southeast Portland is adjacent to a large, grassy field that runs the length of the school. It’s the property of Portland Public Schools—but it’s historically been open to the public before and after school hours.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance at event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TEDx Portland apologized after organizers invited Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Betsy Johnson as a surprise interview guest. TEDx took place at the Moda Center Saturday. Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an Independent against Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. The TED Foundation is a...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#School Shooting#Texas Shooting#High School#Vestal Elementary#Ne Portland#Portland Public Schools
KATU.com

The Big Float on the Willamette River returns for 10th - and final - year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Big Float, an annual summer celebration on the Willamette River in Portland, is back this July for its tenth and final year. Willie Levenson is the ringleader of the Human Access Project and is behind The Big Float. He says he’s ending the event because it has served its purpose – to change Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River. He says it’s evident by the 20,000 people who have jumped into the river during the past nine events.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
beachconnection.net

'All or Nothing' Meteor Event Possible Tonight, Tues; Oregon, Washington Coast

(Portland, Oregon) – Tonight and tomorrow night there's a unique possibility in the skies above Washington and Oregon: a meteor shower that is either a meteor storm or it's a total bust. According to NASA astronomers, the Tau Herculids may fire off as much as one one hundred or more per hour (maybe even up around 1,000 per hour), or it will be nothing at all. (Above: Cannon Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Experts share perspective on gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas last week is part of the broader issue of gun violence prevention and gun control in the U.S. As tough as it is to talk about, it's an issue many are trying to address. KGW news...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy