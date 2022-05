Seattle - May 2022 will be going into the record books as the second wettest May on record at SeaTac. Seattle has measured more than double the average rainfall for the month with 3.82" as of Monday morning. The average rainfall for May is 1.88". Not only has the rain been on everyone's mind, but the persistent cold as well. Seattle's high temps were above average only two days this month.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO