Casper, WY

Kelly Walsh graduates class of 2022

wyomingnewsnow.tv
 4 days ago

Trump rallies for Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman in Casper on Saturday. Former President Donald Trump is stumping for candidates across the country. But, his endorsement...

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Showers Continue Over Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There were no shortage of rain and snow showers and a few thunderstorms Memorial Day. A large band of clouds sat over central Wyoming today. Casper had continuous light rain since the morning hours. Heavier rainfall was in southwest South Dakota and the northern Nebraska panhandle where they accumulated 1-2 inches. Several isolated thunderstorms came and went giving off a few strikes before they collapsed. Today made holiday outdoor activities difficult to plan as the weather stuck around all day. This trend is going to continue into the evening hours and for Tuesday. Some rain showers and a few thunderstorms are forecasted. Most weather will cease late Tuesday with the exception for southeast Wyoming. A large swath of rain showers and some snow showers in the mountains will come from northern Colorado over the capital city region and Nebraska panhandle Wednesday morning as the last push of weather makes it exit eastward.
CHEYENNE, WY
Antelope Valley Press

Fire, harassment don’t stop new abortion clinic

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — When organizers, earlier this year, settled on a summer opening for a new women’s health clinic in Wyoming, they felt upbeat about their plans even as they knew they would face opposition to what will be the only such clinic to offer abortions in the state.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Jimmy Simmons recognized as 2022 Jefferson Award Winner

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Jefferson Award recognizes those who volunteer and give back to their communities. This year saw four finalist with different backgrounds who all commit their time to giving back to others. This years Jefferson Award Ceremony was held at the Ramkota Hotel and saw...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Saw Biggest Population Decrease in Past Year

Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a majority of larger cities and towns in Wyoming increased their population between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, according to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information. For cities and towns with populations of over 2,000,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Prep Athletes of the Week: 3A/4A All-State Track

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The high school spring sports season has come and gone, and the postseason honors have been rolling in. The all-state track and field selections have been revealed, and the 3A/4A honorees make up the latest Wyoming News Now Prep Athletes of the Week. This...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County High School wraps up graduation ceremonies in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Natrona County High School was the final Casper high school to hand out its diplomas this weekend. Over 300 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas inside the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday night. It was the 125th graduation celebration for the...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming to See Its 2nd Ever Traffic Jam After Trump Rally

The old saying is that Wyoming is a small town with long streets. For such a large amount of land, this state has a very small population. So Wyoming really never sees traffic jams, except maybe for people trying to get into Yellowstone. BUT THERE WAS THAT ONE TIME!. The...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Driver Arrested for DWUI After Crash Near Econolodge in Casper

A driver has been arrested on DWUI charges after a crash occurred Thursday in the 300 block of West F Street in Casper. That's according to Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. In a statement released to K2 Radio News, Ladd wrote that "At 4:30...

