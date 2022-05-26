ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Aggies baseball bests the Gators in SEC tournament opener

By Joey Ickes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The Aggies baseball team finally got to kickoff their Southeastern conference tournament journey on Thursday morning after weather delays pushed their game from the Wednesday evening slot.

The Florida Gators beat the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round of the bracket on Tuesday, setting them up for a second round matchup with the Aggies.

Aggies starter Micah Dallas was very sharp on the mound, and reliever Joseph Menefee matched him, as the two combined to allow only one Gators basehit, while the Aggie bats flexed their muscles in the middle innings, capped by a seven run sixth inning featuring three A&M homeruns, on their way to a 10-0 win over the Gators.

The Aggies will matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday afternoon at 4:30 pm on SEC Network.

Texas A&M players take to twitter to react to Jimbo's beef with Saban

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes

The Spun

Look: Fan Goes Viral During SEC Softball Game

The Arkansas Razorbacks faced off against the Texas Longhorns in a Fayetteville Super Regional softball matchup on Saturday afternoon. One Arkansas fans took his fandom to the extreme. Fully decked out in team gear and a fuzzy red hat, he rocked some Razorback tusks to channel his inner Woo Pig Sooie.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Oregon jumps nearly 10 spots in recruiting rankings after Kodi DeCambra commitment

On Monday afternoon, Oregon Duck fans got to add some football celebration to their ongoing Memorial Day celebrations. 4-star safety Kodi DeCambra announced his commitment to play his college ball in Eugene. While there’s been a feeling over the past several months that DeCambra was going to end up at Oregon, we now know it’s official. DeCambra is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 safety in the 2023 class, and the No. 255 player overall. So what does that do to Oregon’s recruiting rankings in the nation as a whole? According to 247Sports team rankings, the Ducks jumped up nearly 10 spots....
EUGENE, OR
Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced he was reopening his recruitment. Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nebraska fans not happy with the Oklahoma game kickoff time

Nebraska Football learned the kickoff times for seven of its 12 regular-season games earlier in the week. One game-time Husker fans were interested to see was the September 17 match-up in Lincoln against the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the match-up will occur at 11:00 am on FOX, and to say Nebraska fans were less than pleased would be an understatement. Many of the Husker faithful took to social media in the days following their announcement to announce their disappointment. The general sentiment expressed is that in a match-up between two rivals with the history of these two schools, the game should be in prime time. Look below, and we have a sample of some of the tweets showing Nebraska fans expressing their frustration. https://twitter.com/hus1ker/status/1530290684762243078https://twitter.com/cole_neuhalfen/status/1529893996394184704https://twitter.com/HuskerPure/status/1529937274565279781https://twitter.com/theaaronmconner/status/1530031104547242013https://twitter.com/LukeHeisler4/status/1529894657362210818https://twitter.com/Ashontay_taytay/status/1530501623600107521https://twitter.com/AndrewIsErnest/status/1529995830458982401https://twitter.com/PokeVillain/status/1529895447120293925https://twitter.com/MikeHeller402/status/1529907005384708117https://twitter.com/apodzimek87/status/1529897268119482368https://twitter.com/HiebnerMike/status/1529896148319842307https://twitter.com/GrandpaJarhead/status/1529948269828268042Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
#Aggies#Sec Tournament#College Baseball#The Florida Gators#Sec Network#Texas A M#Saban Contact Follow
Two UNC commits make initial cut for USA Basketball

The UNC basketball program is being represented in Houston this week as both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble are trying out for the USA Basketball U-18 Team as they prepare for the FIBA America’s Championship in early June. Going into this weekend, 27 players were vying for spots on the team and after a few practices, the 17 finalists have been chosen. And it’s good news for both Trimble and Jackson. The duo were both named finalists on Saturday, joining 15 others. Below is the full list of 17 finalists from Houston per Adam Zagoria: Mark Armstrong Jr., Anthony Black, Xavier Booker, Kanaan Carlyle,...
HOUSTON, TX
NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show: How to watch, stream

The Arkansas baseball team may not have finished the regular season, nor the SEC Tournament season, the way it wanted, but postseason baseball is on the horizon. The Diamond Hogs will be one of the 64 teams selected for the NCAA Tournament on Monday. They’re likely to be tabbed as No. 2-seed on the road. There are a number of destinations, but these four are among the likeliest. Arkansas has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 19 of coach Dave Van Horn’s 20 seasons in Fayetteville. Four of the last five tournament appearances have resulted in a College World Series berth. Check below...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kerwin Walton trims his list down to five finalists

Former UNC basketball wing Kerwin Walton has made an update to his new recruitment here this weekend. After announcing he was heading to the portal on the final day of the deadline, Walton took the month of May to meet with teams and is now down to five finalists. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Walton has narrowed his list to Texas Tech, Clemson, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. The team left off is Creighton who held the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports early on in his new recruitment.  But now, he will focus on these five schools and a decision should be coming soon. North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton tells @On3sports he’s down to five schools: Texas TechClemsonOklahomaMemphisKansas Statehttps://t.co/zlqFtxq51J — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2022 Walton spent just two seasons at North Carolina and after an impressive first year where he was the team leader in three-point shooting, he saw his minutes drop here in 2021-22. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
Predicting Texas' starting five after the Tyrese Hunter commitment

After several years of disappointing March Madness appearances under Shaka Smart, the Longhorns exercised their demons and advanced to the second round under Chris Beard. The former Texas Tech coach is looking to build on his success that he had in his first season as the Texas head coach, and he seems to be acquiring even more talent than he was last year. Prior to this past season, Beard was able to build up Texas’ roster by bringing in elite transfers such as Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr.
TEXAS STATE
Andrew Booth Jr. listed as one of the biggest steals of the 2nd round

As far as steals in the NFL draft go, former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. could be the biggest one of the 2022 class. For many, Booth was heading into the 2022 NFL draft as a locked and loaded first-round pick. When it comes to talent, Booth fit the bill of a first-rounder, but things didn’t turn out that way. Falling out of the first round, Booth was selected No.42 overall in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings. It seems as if a pre-draft injury and health concerns led to this fall down the draft board. A team that was likely considering...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
