Tammy Slaton is shouting to the rooftops about the new love in her life. The 1000-Lb Sisters star is reportedly dating Mikey Mooney and has been sharing their love on social media. The Kelsey Diaries reposted a screenshot of the two on Instagram, and it's clear that Mooney is #TeamTammy. ½ of the Slaton sisters is currently in a rehabilitation program as she prepares for her long-awaited weight loss surgery. "Words can't even express how safe and loved I feel when I'm with you I'm forever grateful for everything you do my love. I love you so much," he wrote on Facebook. "Cheers babydoll your the best thing to have ever walked into my life."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO